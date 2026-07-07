These burger chains use fresh, never-frozen beef for every burger they serve.

Frozen burger patties are a must-have in your freezer when you want to cook up burgers in a moments notice. However, if you are dining out, the last thing you want is a burger made months earlier and tossed in the freezer. Luckily, there are a handful of chains that use only fresh, never frozen, beef for their burger patties. Where can you get the freshest burgers possible? Here are 5 burger chains that never use frozen beef.

Five Guys

Five Guys is seriously devoted to serving only fresh food. The chain uses fresh, never-frozen ground beef, at all locations. In fact, they use “fresh ingredients hand-prepared,” for everything. The proof is in the design of the kitchens: There are no freezers in any of their restaurants.

In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out is another chain devoted to serving the freshest, cleanest burgers. Every patty is made from 100% USDA ground chuck with no additives, fillers, or preservatives, and cooked fresh. “Always serve only fresh – never frozen – high quality products,” as shared in a recent Instagram post. “In fact, we don’t even own a microwave or a freezer. We have always made our hamburger patties ourselves, starting with fresh, high-quality front-quarter beef chucks – no additives, fillers, or preservatives.”

Culver’s

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Culver’s, a Wisconsin-based chain, also makes the declaration on its website that it uses “fresh, never frozen beef” for its famous ButterBurger, which is cooked to order. “It’s a promise that begins with sourcing the best ingredients and continues through to the way we prepare your meal: fresh, just for you.”

Whataburger

Whataburger is so “committed to freshness” and clearly states its manifesto on its website. “We don’t just tell our customers it’s fresh, we prove it every day, 24/7. Your Whataburger doesn’t hit the grill until you order it,” they write. Additionally, they use only “100% fresh, never-frozen American beef” and fresh vegetables, “chopped in-house daily.”

Smashburger

Smashburger uses 100% Certified Angus Beef in its smashed, fresh burgers. The “gourmet” Smashburger patty is “expertly crafted with Certified Angus Beef,” the brand maintains on its website. “We take great pride in using only the finest beef for our burgers, which is sourced from family-owned farms and ranches throughout the United States, such as Walter Angus located near our Colorado headquarters.”