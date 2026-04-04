7 Popular Spots With the Best Bottomless Chips and Fresh Salsa

Enjoy unlimited, made-from-scratch appetizers at Chili’s, Chuy’s, and more.

Savory, salty, made-from-scratch corn chips and delicious fresh salsa are one of the most popular appetizers you can choose, but it can be dangerous: This popular menu item is far too easy to fill up on, especially if the main meal is taking a while to arrive. Many restaurants offer as much chips and salsa as diners want throughout their meal, which is especially useful when you have kids with you who need to eat right this second. Here are seven chains with bottomless chips and salsa for hungry diners to enjoy.

Chili’s

Chili’s diners can enjoy endless chips and salsa as part of the 3 for Me deal. “I don’t go to Chili’s for dinner. I go for the bottomless chips & salsa. 🌶️ Be honest — does anyone actually wait for their meal? @chilis how many refills is too many?” one diner posted.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina offers guests endless free chips & salsa, always fresh, always on repeat, the chain says. “The food was fantastic, though it did take a little time to be served. However, that was perfectly fine, as we were happy to wait for such delicious offerings,” one diner shared. “One highlight was the guacamole, which is made fresh right next to your table—what a fun and interactive touch!”

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant offers guests unlimited delicious chips and salsa throughout their meal. “I like this place because they give you multiple salsa for free and not only that but our server gave us three big bowls the second time after we had ran out,” one happy diner shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chuy’s

Diners at Chuy’s always get as much chips and salsa as their hearts (or stomachs) desire. “Loved the fact of fresh made tortillas, it’s been years since we been in a restaurant that makes them fresh, that is a plus. The salsa for the chips are delish, and tasted fresh!” one fan said.

Uncle Julio’s

Uncle Julio’s has fresh unlimited chips and salsa for diners who love the chain’s made-from-scratch Tex-Mex options. “I had the 2 enchiladas with rice plate… very good,” one fan said. “Chips and salsa were excellent… real salsa with a little heat.”

Plaza Azteca

Plaza Azteca guests can eat their fill of delicious made-from-scratch chips and salsa. “Best Mexican food on the east coast, hands down. I’ve been trying to find a place that’s comparable to the west coast for 5 years and I finally found it. They are a little expensive, you’ll probably spend at least 20 per person but to me, it’s worth it for delicious food!” one fan said.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s Southwest Grill has free chips and salsa included with any entrée. The Moe Value Meal is an excellent deal: A Junior Burrito built your way, plus 2 oz of the famous Queso, chips, salsa, and a regular fountain drink for $9.95.