5 Restaurant Chains Shoppers Say Serve the #1 Best Fried Chicken

These popular fast-food chains serve the best fried chicken according to fans.

Fried chicken is wildly popular across the U.S., with no signs of slowing down in terms of customer demand. Whether crispy, breaded, battered, Southern-style, spicy, Korean-style… There are endless variations and fans can’t get enough. With so many options to choose from it can be difficult to choose which is the best, but diners are very vocal about what they like (and dislike) online. If you’re bored with your usual chicken order and want to try something new, here are five chain restaurants with the best fried chicken according to fans.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A‘s fried chicken sandwiches, tenders, nuggets, and salad are unrivaled, diners say. “Chick-fil-A never disappoints with their food! The only mistakes they’ve made are giving me an extra thing of fries. 😂 I had the pretzel cheddar club just a few days ago and it made my day. It was the first sandwich that looked like the picture,” one fan said.

Popeyes

Diners seem to agree that Popeyes fried chicken is ridiculously good (but service can be spotty). “I had Popeyes for the first time since I was a teenager (I got the 5 chicken tenders and fries with a biscuit). It was so freaking delicious,” one fan raved.

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken is a chain famous for its honey-dipped, hand-breaded fried chicken and delicious sides. “If you live near Lee’s famous chicken, they are an underrated place. I’m fortunate enough to live near one and it’s phenomenal,” one fan shared.

Guthrie’s

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Guthrie’s has been serving up excellent fried chicken for 60 years now. “Finally tried Guthries Chicken today. I will have to admit- I was surprised,” one diner said. “Best chicken tenders I have had by far. Fries were great. The toast was excellent. Slaw was tasty as well. Good portions.”

Jollibee

Jollibee‘s unique fried chicken is addictive, fans say. “Jollibee is consistently good. They have some unique sides, drinks and desserts that really distinguish them from other chicken joints,” one fan said. “Yes the batter of the chicken sets it apart-I think it is rice flour, it ends up less greasy than most chicken,” another said. “Also the fries are good- UNSALTED! Peach mango pie will seal the deal!”