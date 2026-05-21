These restaurant chains serve bacon cheeseburgers fans keep craving.

If you love burgers and bacon, you are well aware that bacon cheeseburgers are basically the most delicious combination ever. I like mine with crunchy, fresh veggies, a soft bun, and a sweet or spicy sauce to balance the duo’s saltiness and smokiness, but others opt for just the basics. Where can you feast on the best bacon cheeseburgers? Here are 5 restaurant chains shoppers say have the best bacon cheeseburgers.

Five Guys

Five Guys serves juicy, customizable cheeseburgers, but the bacon-topped options are next-level amazing, made with “fresh, never frozen” all-beef patties, “melty” American cheese, and an assortment of top-tier additions like savory grilled mushrooms, A1 sauce, and yes, strips of bacon. “What’s not to like?” writes a Redditor.

Shake Shack

The SmokeShack burger at Shake Shack is one of my favorites and a foodie’s dream. It’s basically the perfect pairing of Niman Ranch bacon (“sustainably sourced” with “a crispy and flavorful element,” the chain writes) with melty cheese and ShackSauce on soft buns. “Smoke Shack slaps,” writes a Redditor.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Habit Burger Grill

The Charburger, with bacon and cheese, is perfection in a bun. It delivers backyard-grilled flavor with fresh toppings at The Habit Burger Grill. “Bacon Burger from The Habit’s infinitely better than 5 Guys,” one Redditor claims. “Habit does make a very good one I would agree. Cooked fresh and a good size. I don’t think there are as many topping options as FG, but it is also less money,” says another Redditor.

Culver’s

The Midwest takes bacon seriously, so it’s no surprise that Culver’s Bacon Deluxe is next-level yum. “We start with fresh, never frozen beef. Layer on two strips of crisp thick cut bacon, Wisconsin cheese, fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, pickles, sweet red onion and our signature mayo. Then cap with a lightly buttered, toasted bun. It’s our ButterBurger® at its bacony best,” the midwest chain writes. “Their best burger,” writes a Redditor. “Best fast food bacon in my opinion. Used to be Wendy’s but I think Culver’s surpassed it,” says another diner.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box makes one of the best bacon cheeseburgers in all of fast-food land. “A lot of people sleep on the Bacon Ultimate Cheeseburger from Jack in the Box,” says a diner, adding that it is “consistently made well” and “balanced,” and more importantly, “the bacon actually adds to the flavor instead of becoming the only flavor,” they add.