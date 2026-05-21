These chain restaurants are known for crispy fried chicken and classic sides.

While fried chicken isn’t something that anyone should eat every day, the Southern delicacy is definitely worth indulging in on occasion. There is something about a fried chicken meal that just hits the right notes, especially when you pair it with the perfect sides, including biscuits, mashed potatoes and gravy, and other accompaniments like creamed corn or corn on the cob. Where can you get the best platters and plates? Here are 5 restaurant chains serving the best fried chicken meals.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen pieces of poultry feature a “crunchy southern coating” that are “fried until golden brown.” “Popeyes makes the best chicken,” one Redditor shared. “Totally agree! I’ve even purposefully tried other fried chicken every chance I get to see if it may outrank Popeyes. Not even close! The mix of spices, crispiness, and juiciness is unmatched. Damn it, now I want some,” agreed another. The sides are also crowd-pleasers, especially the macaroni and cheese. “Best is Popeyes,” says a Redditor. “I like Chickfila, but Popeyes is more consistent and equally tasty. they both have the baked on cheese topping which is my fave part… I was SO happy when Popeyes changed up their mac to this!” writes a Redditor.

Bojangles

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Bojangles’ fried chicken and biscuit meals are legendary. “Bojangles chicken is fabulous when it’s hot and fresh,” writes one Redditor. The only con? There aren’t enough restaurants. “Love Bojangles. Wish they had them on the west coast,” adds another. The chain even has sausage biscuits that are the best, “and it’s not even close,” one Redditor says. “Bojangles is the best,” adds another.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken Cajun Fried Chicken

church serves bold, Cajun-seasoned, shatteringly crispy skin fried chicken at gas stations, and is unbelievably good. “Krispy Krunchy blows everyone else away, and they’re found in gas stations,” says one Redditor. Make sure to get biscuits. “I used to work at a Krispy Krunchy. The biscuits are super bad for you, but man are they tasty,” one says. The “are absolutely terrible for you, but damn if they aren’t the butteriest, honeyest gooodness,” writes another.

Church’s Texas Chicken

Church’s Signature Texas Chicken is hand-battered, breaded, and “fried up fresh every time,” according to the menu. “I like that it’s not greasy, but crisp and tasty!” one fan says. “Went to church’s the other day and I gotta say it was the best fast food fried chicken I’ve had in a long time. Better than Popeyes and KFC imo,” another added. And the sweet honey-butter biscuits are addictive. They “are heavenly,” writes a Redditor. Another adds they are “always superior.”

Gus’s Fried Chicken

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is crispy, spicy fried chicken cooked in Southern style, and fans are obsessed. “Best chicken and fixings I’ve had by far,” one Redditor states. “Agreed. Best fried chicken I’ve had, ever,” another agrees. The chain also has some unique sides, including fried okra. “Gus’s fried chicken rocked! But I must confess that fried Okra was the dessert of the day for me. I could not put it down,” one TripAdvisor diner writes. “Never thought Fried Okra would be this good,” an Instagrammer, Epicure Journeys, wrote in a post.