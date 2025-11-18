7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best Roast Beef Dinners This Holiday Season

There’s something very festive about a roast beef dinner, a little unusual compared to the typical ham and turkey holiday offerings. When prepared and cooked with love and care, a roast beef dinner is a celebratory event, something to look forward to and enjoy with friends and family.

Here are seven chains serving up delicious roast beef dinners this holiday season.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse

Sullivan’s Steakhouse has impressive beef options on their special holiday menu, available until January 5. “Delight in special dishes like the Beef Bordelaise, North Atlantic Whole Lobster and Braised Short Rib, perfectly paired with one of our Sommelier Holiday Wine Features,” the chain says. These plates come with sides like Roasted Heirloom Carrots and Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib serves up beautiful slow-roasted prime rib plates with au jus and sides. “Best prime rib I’ve ever had! Cool old-school vibes on the inside,” one diner said about their experience at the restaurant.

Black Bear Diner

The Santa Maria Tri-Tip at Black Bear Diner is a hearty plate for beef lovers, containing 10 oz of marinated tri-tip seasoned with a Santa Maria blend of spices including garlic, cracked black pepper, salt and fresh parsley. This meal is only available Monday-Friday after 4pm and Saturday & Sunday starting at 12pm.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has a hearty Steak Tips Dinner on the menu, perfect for the colder months. This plate consists of USDA Choice Beef Steak Tips grilled with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and topped with green onions. Served with a choice of two sides and choice of freshly baked bread, you won’t leave hungry.

Fogo de Chão

The Single Churrasco Cut from Fogo de Chão is an ideal beef dinner. “Choose one fire-roasted cut from Picanha, Fraldinha, Lamb Picanha, Double-Cut Pork Chop, or Roasted Chicken — 8-10oz carved tableside by our Gaucho Chefs,” the chain says. Each order includes the Market Table & Feijoada Bar, and Brazilian sides.

Texas Roadhouse

The slow-cooked Prime Rib at Texas Roadhouse is special any time of the year but especially during the holidays. There’s also the Beef Tips plate: Cuts of steak with sautéed mushrooms, onions, brown gravy and sour cream over seasoned rice or mashed potatoes and one side.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Fleming’s offers a beautiful 36-hour Braised Short Rib served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, port wine demi-glace, and parsley-lemon gremolata. Otherwise beef-fans will love any of the steaks available for lunch at dinner at this upscale chain.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e