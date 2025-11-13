7 Costco Thanksgiving Deals Shoppers Love This Year

With Thanksgiving just weeks away, it’s time to visit your local Costco warehouse or check out the website for any holiday goodies that will take the stress out of entertaining. Costco shoppers wait all year for the warehouse chain’s seasonal items like pies and even a complete precooked Thanksgiving dinner. If you’re prepping for the big day early (and it can never be too early once we’re in November), here are seven Thanksgiving deals shoppers say are worth every penny this year.

Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner

Costco members can now preorder a Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner for $199.99 (down from $269.99!), which serves eight people. Every ingredient is top-notch from the Amish Raised Free Range Turkey Breast, Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Casserole, Pumpkin Pie and much more.

Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie

The Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pie is still one of the best deals you can get for a gigantic pie—it’s $5.99 at my local Los Angeles area warehouse, and could be slightly more or less depending on your region. “I’m a baker. This pie is a mega loss leader. You couldn’t make a pie half as big for that little money,” one Redditor said.

Kirkland Signature Organic Unbleached All Purpose Flour

If you’re planning on a lot of baking this Thanksgiving, Costco shoppers swear by the Kirkland Signature Organic Unbleached All Purpose Flour ($19.99 for 20 lbs of flour). “Favorite flour for sourdough bread!! I tried them all, including top of the line designer bakers brands. This flour ferments well and rises even better. The crust is perfect. Best yet! I was skeptical to see much difference but the proof was undeniable. Even finicky stuffed lavash cheese bread loves it!” one member said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Idahoan Real Premium Mashed Potatoes

The Idahoan Real Premium Mashed Potatoes ($9.29) are a must-have for anyone who doesn’t want to make at least one Thanksgiving side from scratch. “Prices are crazy at the grocery stores!” one Costco shopper said. “This is one purchase that I consider a good budget food with the taste of home cooking! I recommend butter with these creamy potatoes to fill those dinner plates.”

Kirkland Signature Hickory Smoked Spiral Sliced Ham

For those who prefer ham to turkey, Costco has the Kirkland Signature Hickory Smoked Spiral Sliced Ham for just $2.59 a pound. Precooked and presliced, this holiday ham is an absolute bargain. “I love this ham. I get it twice a year. Follow the cooking instructions and it will be great. Place the ham face down on a roasting rack inside a deep roasting dish and cover tight with foil. I use the glaze ingredients but jazz it up with apricot, pineapple, and orange marmalade, spices, rum, and extracts,” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Apple Pie

Costco members say the Kirkland Signature Double Crust Apple Pie ($12.99 for 11 oz) is outstanding. “I’m still in shock. The best apple pie of my entire life,” one fan raved. “The top crust crackled with sugar and cinnamon; the apples were juicy yet firm; and the bottom crust was buttery and flaky. This was not your typical store-bought, soggy-bottomed, mealy apple pie. It was utter perfection, and I had to share it with the world.”

Del Monte Canned Cut Green Beans

Costco shoppers planning their Green Bean Casseroles can get 12 cans of Del Monte Canned Cut Green Beans for just $10.49. “I’ve bought these Del Monte green beans for years. They’re very good and good to have on hand when you don’t have fresh vegetables. They’re quick to fix or can be added to casseroles,” one shopper said.