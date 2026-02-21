Diners say these chains serve the best rotisserie chicken.

I am a big fan of rotisserie chicken. There is something so delicious about slow-roasting a perfectly seasoned bird on a rotating spit, that makes it come out perfectly juicy and tasty on the inside but crisp on the outside. We all know that Costco and other grocery stores have delicious rotisserie chickens. But if you want to dine out and enjoy a piece or two, there are a handful of chains where you can get it. Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best rotisserie chicken, according to diners.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco serves citrus-marinated rotisserie chicken that keeps diners, including chefs, coming back for more. “El Pollo Loco’s fire-grilled rotisserie style chicken excels with its zesty citrus and spice brine that locks in juices, delivering fall off the bone tenderness and a flavorful, a beautiful char with aromatics,” Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California, previously told ETNT, recommending the fast food restaurant.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pollo Tropical

Caribbean-spiced flame-roasted chicken. Pollo Tropical is a Florida-based chain that’s known for its Caribbean-spiced flame-roasted chicken. “Pollo Tropical’s citrus marinated rotisserie chicken for its vibrant Caribbean flavors from pineapple, garlic, and lime, resulting in incredibly tender, smoky meat with charred, crispy skin,” Owns added.

Cowboy Chicken

Cowboy Chicken is a chicken franchise specializing in wood-fired, juicy whole chicken. “This place has excellent fresh food with great flavorful chicken. It is a great value and clean restaurant where you can get your food fast,” a Yelper says.

California Chicken Cafe

My go-to spot when I am in Los Angeles is California Chicken Cafe, a fast casual chain that specializes in rotisserie chicken and sides. What is the secret to its success? “The secret is the rotisserie chicken. Legitimately the best rotisserie chicken I’ve ever had in my entire life,” one Redditor claims. “Their rotisserie chicken is always moist and tasty (my friend calls it crack chicken),” another adds.

Boston Market

If you can still find a Boston Market, the rotisserie chicken is what put the chain on the map. “Their chicken has consistent seasoning balanced with a melange of herbs,” Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten, told ETNT. “It is roasted slowly enough to retain the moisture in the meat, while simultaneously drying the skin to eating-pleasing levels.”