5 Best Bakeries in America, According to Chefs

Chefs share the 5 best bakeries in America, from local bakeshops to beloved grocery chains.

From freshly baked bread to Instagram-worthy cakes that are more like works of art to cookies that taste homemade, a bakery can draw you in. But a good bakery elevates the experience. It’s more than a place to pick up a treat to satisfy your sweet tooth. It’s a community where families celebrate milestones with special cakes, neighbors stop in for their morning coffee and pastry, and regulars know exactly which day their favorite loaf comes out of the oven. There’s no shortage of great bakeries in the U.S., but to find the best, Eat This, Not That! Asked chefs to share their favorite ones. Here are the top five.

Publix

If you’re from the Southeast, you know Publix. The regional chain has been around since 1930 and is beloved for its customer service, quality of food and a strong store culture that makes the shopping experience feel more personal than many other grocery chains. But it’s also a standout for its bakery. “For anyone who grew up in Florida, childhood birthdays are practically synonymous with a Publix bakery cake,” says Kyle Taylor, founder/chef at HE COOKS. “I can easily appreciate a complex, artisan bake, but there is an unmatched, nostalgic perfection to a classic Publix sheet cake.” He adds, “Their signature buttercream is the undisputed gold standard of grocery store frostings—it’s rich, reliably perfect, and hits that exact level of sweetness that instantly transports you back to being ten years old.”

Koffeteria

Located in East Downtown Houston, Koffeteria is where pastry chef and owner Vanarin Kuch brings his inventive approach to baking to life. Known for blending classic French pastry techniques with bold Asian flavors, the bakery has become a local favorite for its creative menu and beautifully crafted treats. It’s a spot Evelyn Garcia, chef & co-owner of Jūn and finalist on Top Chef Season 19, raves about. “I love Koffeteria, Van (Vanarin Kuch) is so talented and really knows how to combine technique with the flavors of his childhood (Cambodian American heritage),” says Chef Evelyn. “They are definitely a must-try when visiting Houston, as it really showcases the blend of flavors that just comes so easily here.” She adds, “A few of my favorite items are the quiche, as well as the seasonal danishes, the guava, rose & cheese one, as well as his mango sticky rice option, which are delicious. They truly are to die for!”

​​85C

85C has locations in 14 different states and is a bakery that Rachel Kirk, home chef and recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com and GigglingFork.com, loves. Her top pick is the guava cheese strudel! “They have a ton of delicious pastries, breads, cookies and more, but something about the guava cheese strudel just really fills my cup,” she says. “Flakey pastry dough, sweet but fresh guava flavor, my son and I love to split these. Bonus points for a peach jasmine tea on the side!” Kirk shares, “I was just at the Irvine, CA location last weekend and the location is perfect for families with children. There’s a giant play structure and splash pad right outside the bakery.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Welton’s Tiny Bakeshop

Tucked into a compact storefront on King Street in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, Welton’s has built a big reputation despite its tiny size (under 1,000 sq ft), serving naturally leavened goods and inventive pastries with seasonal flavor combinations. “Hannah and Zach Welton are two of the most talented, genuine humans in the Charleston hospitality community,” says Chef Dano Heinze, chef/co-owner of Vern’s, a Michelin-starred restaurant. “Welton’s Bakeshop has been the most exciting addition to our city – providing a much-needed daytime cafe with perfect execution from start to finish. Get the Muffuletta!”

Pavilions

Another grocery store bakery that delivers an exquisite selection is Pavilions. According to Kirk, it’s so good it “can’t be matched.” “One particular location stands out- their location near Pelican Hill resort in Newport Coast, California,” she says. “Bountiful, tons of baked treats, breads, and cakes, and it’s all arranged to perfection.” Kirk adds, “If I had to pick one grocery store bakery, it would be Pavilions. The people-watching is a bonus; it’s like an episode of “Real Housewives.”