5 Frozen Breaded Shrimp Brands That Are Bigger Than Any Other Brand

These top-rated frozen breaded shrimp brands offer more meat and less breading.

Frozen breaded shrimp is ideal for throwing together a beautiful appetizer or meal in minutes. Crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside, the ratio of breading-to-shrimp is crucial (you’re paying for shrimp, not a ton of breading!) and the texture of the shrimp has to be perfect. So which ones are worth keeping on hand for highly-dippable shrimp plates? Here are five frozen breaded shrimp brands that are the biggest and juiciest you can get.

Waterfront Bistro Jumbo Crunchy Butterfly Shrimp

Waterfront Bistro Jumbo Crunchy Butterfly Shrimp are lightly seasoned and breaded so the shrimp truly shines. “Very tasty, a lot of shrimp. Easy to pick up and dip into cocktail sauce. A nice crunch,” one shopper said about this tasty appetizer. “Perfect size and very crispy when air fried.Perfect size and very crispy when air fried,” another agreed.

SeaPak Crispy Breaded Butterfly Shrimp

SeaPak Crispy Breaded Butterfly Shrimp is a fan-favorite frozen item, made from large pieces of crispy, juicy shrimp. “I normally don’t like food that comes pre-breaded. invariably there’s way too much breading and I have trouble finding the meat,” one Walmart shopper said. “However on this one the breading is not that thick and it makes a good crunch on the outside of the shrimp and the shrimp is big enough to find inside.”

Gorton’s Butterfly Shrimp

Gorton’s Butterfly Shrimp is another crispy, delicious option easy to heat in the air fryer. “Fried shrimp is an all time favorite of mine,” one shopper said. “These are easy to fix (although I never flip them over half way through the baking cycle). The coating is crispy and the shrimp flavor comes through nicely too.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

AquaStar Butterfly Shrimp

Sam’s Club shoppers rave about the taste and quality of the AquaStar Butterfly Shrimp. “More shrimp than breading!!!” one fan said. “Good size shrimp for once, breading is nice and light. Air fry for 8-10 min… don’t cross that fine line of over cooking.”

Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp

The Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp is a big hit with Costco shoppers. “10/10 recommend,” one fan said. “Gave it a spritz of avocado oil spray, 8 mins in the air fryer, whipped up some cocktail with ketchup, horseradish, and lemon juice. Came out better than most shrimp appetizers from a standard restaurant (in my area).”