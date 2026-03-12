2 Chain Restaurants With the Best Sesame Beef, According to Chefs

Chefs share the 2 best chain restaurants serving up crave-worthy sesame beef.

When it comes to Chinese or Chinese-American cuisine at US restaurants, few dishes capture hearts and stomachs quite like sesame beef. With its perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors, tender yet crispy texture, and the nutty aroma of toasted sesame seeds, it’s no wonder this dish has become a go-to comfort food. While it’s not as common as sesame chicken, you can still find the dish on menus across the country, but not every place will serve you a worthy plate. To find the best, Eat This, Not That! turned to chefs to reveal the top two chains where the sesame beef truly stands out.

What Makes a Crave-Worthy Beef Sesame Dish

When it comes to making the ultimate sesame beef, the magic isn’t just in the ingredients—it’s in the technique. From selecting the right cut of beef to achieving that perfect sear, every step plays a role in creating a dish that’s both flavorful and crave-worthy. “A standout sesame beef dish starts with thinly sliced beef that’s tender and perfectly seared, giving you that caramelized edge that locks in flavor and texture,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. He explains, “It’s all about balance after that, a glossy sauce that delivers savory depth with just the right touch of sweetness, finished with toasted sesame seeds for a nutty aroma and a little crunch in every bite.”

Panda Express

If you want something good, cheap, fast and easily accessible, Panda Express delivers. While it’s not a menu staple, the fast-food chain offers Crispy Sesame Shrimp & Beef as a limited-time dish with beef in a sesame-flavored sauce. “The beef has a crisp coating and is tossed in a thick sesame glaze,” says Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table. “The sauce leans sweet but still has soy and garlic underneath it. When it’s fresh, the outside stays crunchy.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

P.F. Chang’s

P.F. Chang’s consistently delivers on every menu item, but especially when it comes to sesame beef. It’s a dish that balances flavor, texture and presentation. “The coating stays intact even after the sauce is added,” says Buchanan. “The glaze is sweet with a clean soy finish, and the sesame seeds add texture without overpowering the dish.”