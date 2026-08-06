5 Seafood Chains With the Best Catfish-and-Shrimp Combo Platters, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend seafood chains serving standout catfish and shrimp combo platters.

Few seafood combinations are as satisfying as crispy fried catfish paired with golden shrimp. When both are cooked well, the contrast of flaky fish and tender shrimp makes for a hearty meal that captures the best of Southern seafood. Eat This, Not That! asked Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, which seafood chains serve the best catfish-and-shrimp combo platters. From Gulf Coast favorites to regional seafood specialists, these restaurants stand out for delivering flavorful platters that keep diners coming back.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen has built its reputation on generous portions and Gulf Coast-inspired cooking. Its seafood platters offer a little bit of everything, making the chain a popular destination for diners who want to sample multiple seafood favorites in one meal. “Pappadeaux’s Seafood Platter includes fried catfish fillets alongside shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp, and stuffed crab, making it one of the most generous seafood platters you’ll find at a chain restaurant,” Buchanan says. “Each piece is lightly breaded so the seafood remains the star of the plate.” [slidetitle num="2"]Fish City Grill

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fish City Grill focuses on approachable seafood with plenty of Southern influences. Its catfish-and-shrimp combination reflects the restaurant’s commitment to classic preparations and straightforward flavors. “Fish City Grill’s Catfish & Shrimp Basket combines flaky catfish with crispy fried shrimp for a classic Southern-style meal,” Buchanan shares. “The fish has a light, crisp coating, while the shrimp stay juicy inside, giving the platter a nice balance of textures.”

Eat My Catfish

As its name suggests, Eat My Catfish puts Southern-style catfish at the center of its menu. The regional chain has become known for serving comforting seafood dishes that highlight fresh ingredients and traditional cooking techniques. “Eat My Catfish specializes in Southern seafood, and its Catfish & Shrimp combination is one of the restaurant’s standout dishes,” Buchanan states. “The farm-raised catfish is mild and flaky, while the hand-breaded shrimp are fried until golden and served alongside classic Southern sides.”

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket embraces the casual coastal seafood shack experience with customizable platters and classic fried seafood. Guests can mix and match favorites to create a meal that suits their tastes. According to Buchanan, “Shrimp Basket makes it easy to build your own seafood platter by pairing steamed or fried shrimp with crispy catfish.” She says, “The catfish has a light cornmeal coating, and the shrimp are cooked just long enough to stay tender instead of becoming chewy.”

Flying Fish

Flying Fish takes inspiration from traditional fish camps, serving seafood in a relaxed, no-frills setting. Its baskets and platters showcase familiar Southern seafood classics prepared with an emphasis on crisp textures and bold flavor. “Flying Fish offers generous baskets of fried catfish and shrimp with hush puppies and fries for a classic fish camp-style meal,” says Buchanan. “The catfish has a crisp, well-seasoned coating, while the shrimp stay light and crunchy without feeling greasy.”