Regulars say these Golden Corral buffet favorites deliver the best value and flavor.

Once upon a time, buffet restaurants were a dime a dozen. However, in the post Covid era, not many are left. This is what makes Golden Corral a total gem. The buffet chain is one of the last places you can enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet experience that includes an extensive salad bar, complete with bacon bits and croutons, plus pot roast, steak, and fried chicken. What are the biggest fan favorites at the buffet line? Here are the 7 best Golden Corral menu items, ranked by regulars.

Steak

According to diners, the steak at Golden Corral is the best bargain of all. “I have been to many steak houses and have had a many of great steaks. However, the best steak I have ever had was at a Golden Corral,” one Redditor says.

Yeast Rolls

Warm and fluffy and served with honey butter, the yeast rolls at Golden Corral are a major draw for many customers, who joke that they can fill up on the bread alone. “Their rolls are enough reason to make the stop for steak, fries, and dessert,” a Redditor declares.

Crispy Fried Chicken

The fried chicken at Golden Corral is fried to a golden, crisp crunch, but is ultra juicy on the inside. “Don’t sleep on the fried chicken. I used to go to GC all the time when I was a kid. I go there once in a blue moon now, but for what you pay, it’s a damn good deal,” a Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Baked Potato Bar

Golden Corral’s baked potato bar is another favorite. “Baked potatoes are endlessly versatile and customizable, especially at Golden Corral! Load yours up with literally anything you want. Let’s see what you can do!” the chain writes. “Wow! I love when I stuff your baked potato’s with the steak 😋 sooo good,” a follower responded. “Chili, cheese, sour cream, onions, bacon and a few spoons of a couple of things off the salad bar. Typical, but always the best!” another added. “Looks like something I have seen my wife do… she goes crazy over a Golden Corral baked potato… SOAKS it in the cheese too,” a third said.

Pot Roast

Diners swear by the pot roast at Golden Corral, especially when eaten alongside mashed potatoes. “Strangely the pot roast at golden corral is pretty damn good,” one Redditor maintains. Others firmly stand by the roast beef.

Chicken and Dumplings

The Chicken and Noodle Dumplings are another classic Golden Corral staple, with tender chicken, savory noodles, and a rich, creamy broth. “All is good with the world again!” a Facebooker wrote. “Golden Corral has chicken and dumplings back on the buffet and they are still amazing! Talked with the manager at GC and he said the chicken and dumplings are staying on the buffet. So yes, all is good with the world again!” Another agrees. “Actually had flat dumplings/chicken at Golden Corral last week and believe it or not, they were good…edged Cracker Barrel’s to #2 spot,” they said.

Salad Bar

And, the salad bar experience is another major draw, with a “variety of fresh veggies, fresh fruits, meats, cheeses, crackers, dressings, and additional toppings” and “Manager’s Choice of daily featured prepared salads,” including Seafood Salad.