7 Best Secret Menu Items at Arby's

Arby's is famous for its iconic Roast Beef Sandwiches, but superfans of the fast-food restaurant know there is so much more on offer from the chain. Those familiar with the menu know you can switch up a few things to create whole new items, or elevate what's already on offer to make it even better (depending of course on what your personal tastes are). So what can you order at Arby's that's not widely known from the regular menu? Here are the 7 best secret menu items Arby's fans love.

Arby's Meat Mountain

This secret menu item is exactly what it sounds like: Chicken tenders, roast beef, turkey, ham, pastrami, brisket, bacon, fish, and other meats (depending on where location), topped with cheese like Swiss and cheddar. "I was at an Arby's in an airport – Baltimore maybe? I don't remember :-/ Anyway, they actually had a sign advertising this meat mountain hanging up. I asked the cashier if it was a real thing and she said it was. 'Yeah, I'm definitely having that.' I took the fish off and the rest was absolutely fantastic," one Redditor shared.

Arby's Super Beef

The Arby's Super Roast Beef sandwich is a Classic Roast Beef sandwich with a ton of extras like lettuce and tomato topped with special red ranch sauce, on a sesame seed bun. "Their fancy name for a French dressing type sauce..it's the red sauce on the beef and cheddar," one fan explained.

Arby's Ham and Swiss

Arby's Ham and Swiss sandwich is a deli-like creation of ham and Swiss on a bun with brown mustard, tomatoes, lettuce, onion, and mayonnaise. "They're bringing ham back to certain stores as a test run, the same thing they did with the burgers. That's why you can't find much info since it's certain districts that are doing it," one Redditor shared.

Arby's Bread Switch

If you prefer the honey wheat bun over a sesame bun or onion rolls over star cut buns, you're in luck. Guests can switch around any of the breads for their Arby's sandwiches, making a great food item perfect. The exception? The flatbreads would be difficult to swap out as you can't really make a gyro wrap without it.

Bacon Beef 'n Cheddar

Arby's Beef 'n Cheddar is a fan favorite—but some say adding bacon makes it even better. The Bacon Beef 'n Cheddar is a solid menu choice, with the bacon adding smokiness and extra meat for those who want their sandwich to have that little something extra.

French Dip Max

Why have an Arby's French Dip when you can have a French Dip Max? Yes, by paying a little bit more, you can have a delicious French Dip and Swiss sandwich with double the meat—7 oz instead of 3.5 oz of beefy goodness, served with the Au Jus cup. "The French dip is my favorite. The half pound French dip I can hardly finish though lol," one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Make It a Melt

Ham and Cheese Melts seem to go in and out of the menu at Arby's, much to the chagrin of fans who have to order it off the secret menu instead. "I would love for them to be back! They were my favorite ever. We no longer have Hardees so I have no where to get my hot ham and cheese fix so would be nice to see Arbys bring them back," one Redditor said.