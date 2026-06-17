These BBQ chains serve smoky, juicy chicken diners can't stop ordering.

Fun fact: Most chicken dinners at BBQ restaurants aren’t simply barbequed, they are actually smoked and then barbequed. Slow-cooking the chicken over indirect heat delivers incomparable flavor and tender, juicy meat. Where can you get the tastiest version, whether you prefer it on the bone or pulled? Here are 5 BBQ chains with the best smoked chicken dinners, according to diners.



Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ serves a lot of authentic smoked meats, including BBQ chicken. You can order “tender and juicy” pulled chicken, or order it on the bone as a “half a yard bird.” Once its done, it can be smothered in the BBQ sauce of your choice. According to one Yelper, it is “moist, tender and right amount of seasoned without any BBQ sauce.” Lots of reviewers mentioned the sauces. “All the sauces are so tasty and perfect to add to the meats,” one said.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Texas-based Dickey’s Barbecue Pit slow-smokes its chicken (alongside other meats) over on-site hickory pits, locking in moisture and rich, smoky juiciness. “Our sliced Chicken Breast is smoked to juicy perfection, with just enough pit magic to keep things tender and flavorful.”

Joe’s Kansas City Bar‑B‑Que

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Joe’s Kansas City Bar‑B‑Que is an institution known for its legendary BBQ. One of its specialties is a Whole Smoked Chicken, “hand-rubbed with a sweet and savory blend of seasonings” including brown sugar, salt, paprika, garlic and onion powder, which is then “slow-smoked over Missouri White Oak.”

City Barbeque

City Barbecue offers a “Half Bird,” which is a bone-in chicken that is smoked over local hickory and served with Texas toast,” the menu reads. You can order it dry or smothered in the BBQ sauce of your choice.

The Salt Lick BBQ

The Salt Lick BBQ is a legendary Texas BBQ joint with locations in and out of state. It serves chicken alongside brisket and ribs when it is “in season,” so if you are craving a bird, make sure to call first to see if they have smoked chicken on the menu. “Our chicken is the unsung hero of Texas BBQ. Come taste what you’ve been missing,” they wrote in a post. “My go to choice when I visit. Very underrated!” a follower agreed.