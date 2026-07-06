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5 Restaurant Chains That Use Real Ice Cream in Their Shakes

Evidence-Based
These restaurant chains make thick, creamy milkshakes with real ice cream or frozen custard.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
July 6, 2026

Milkshakes are basically an excuse to eat dessert before your meal. In what other way is it acceptable to eat ice cream prior to dinner? However, here’s the thing: Many of your favorite milkshakes aren’t actually made with ice cream. If you want to ensure you are enjoying the real-deal kind of milkshake, which I consider to be made with either ice cream or custard, there are a handful you should order. Here are 5 restaurant chains that use real ice cream in their shakes.

Culver’s

Culver's/Facebook

Culver’s Concrete Mixers, made with the Midwest chain’s famously rich custard, are extra dense with flavorful swirls. They also have amazing seasonal flavors and nobody is ever disappointed. “Yep love their pumpkin cheesecake concrete they have during Thanksgiving,” one writes.

In-N-Out Burger

In-N-Out/Facebook

In-N-Out serves thick, old-fashioned milkshakes made with 100% real soft-serve ice cream. “The shakes are real ice cream. The 10.2% butter fat makes it real ice cream. They are yummy! If you can’t decide on one flavor, get a neopolitan shake! We will make it for you,” an employee responded to a Facebook post. “They’re delicious and cheaper than most places.”

Portillo’s

Portillo's

Portillo’s milkshakes are real-deal ice cream deliciousness. The Midwest-based chain uses real ice cream – and even chunks of cake – for its shakes. The “cake shake,” which features its super-famous chocolate cake, is one of the most popular flavors. “Yes, we actually put a slice of chocolate cake into our blended milkshakes, making a truly unique, must-try dessert,” Portillo’s writes.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack

My son cannot resist a Shake Shack milkshake. They are simply delicious, famously thick milkshakes made with creamy custard. Diners love the specialty flavors. “Shake shack’s malted cookies and cream. Also the banana pudding one they have for summer is fantastic,” one said.

Arby’s

Arby's

“Why does every fast food joint but Arby’s have runny milk shakes?  I thought milk shakes were supposed to be thick nearly frozen delights instead of cold runny snot like concoctions,” a Facebooker asked. The answer? Arby’s milkshakes are built on a real ice cream base. As for flavors, they have vanilla and chocolate, and more complex options like jamocha and orange cream. “Lowkey some of the best shakes,” a Redditor claims. “High key. Arby’s is good and I will defend them,” another adds.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more about Leah
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