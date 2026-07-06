These restaurant chains serve rich, flavorful gumbo that diners say is worth ordering.

If you are a fan of southern cooking, especially seafood, you understand why gumbo is a popular menu item. A type of soup, gumbo is a rich, thick, and heavily seasoned bowl of deliciousness, usually made with a mixture of veggies and meats or seafood. It is a meal in itself, and while served under the soup category at some spots, many consider it more of an entree. Where can you get delicious gumbo? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best gumbo, according to diners.



Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen’s famous gumbo features a rich, dark scratch-made roux simmered for three hours with a house-made stock, the Cajun “holy trinity” (onions, celery, bell peppers), and traditional okra. It is typically loaded with so much seafood, including shrimp, crabmeat, flounder, and andouille sausage, then served over white rice. “How to make our famous Pappadeaux Gumbo? After 40 years of home-cooking, we’ve learned a thing or two, but our #1 rule is simple… spice, sauté, simmer, and let the flavor speak for itself,” the chain wrote on Instagram. “My absolute favorite and must have each time!,” a follower said. “My favorite entree,” another declares.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Mama Blue’s Shrimp Gumbo is a famous staple at the Forrest Gump-inspired eatery Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. The hearty Cajun dish, which is named after Benjamin Buford “Bubba” Blue, who famously lists shrimp gumbo among his countless shrimp recipes in the movie, features tender poached shrimp, flaky fish, and smoky Andouille sausage, cooked with okra and vegetables, and served over steamed rice.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

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Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe’s Louisiana-style gumbo comes in a few versions, including a non-seafood one, Chicken & Andouille Sausage, a hearty, poultry-based gumbo loaded with sliced smoked andouille sausage, okra, and traditional spices, and the popular Seafood Gumbo, a briny, rich broth loaded with big chunks of shrimp, crawfish, flaky white fish, and okra. “Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe has some delicious gumbo. I was invited to try the seafood gumbo which was full of big chunks of shrimp, crawfish and sausage,” says an Instagrammer.

Copeland’s of New Orleans

Copeland’s of New Orleans features signature gumbos slow-stewed in a rich, dark Cajun roux. The classic Cajun Gumbo Ya-Ya is loaded with shrimp and crawfish, while the Duck & Andouille Gumbo features tender shredded duck. Both come served with white rice.

Landry’s Seafood House

Landry’s Seafood House offers a few different takes on its signature gumbo, made with a classic dark roux and served over white rice. Landry’s Gumbo comes with your choice of shrimp, shrimp and crab, or chicken and sausage, while The Captain’s Gumbo is a hearty, loaded portion packed with shrimp, crab, and crawfish. “Landry’s has the best Seafood Gumbo!” a Facebooker declares.