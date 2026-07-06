5 Steakhouse Chains With the Best New York Strip Dinners, According to Diners

Diners weigh in on the best places for a perfect strip steak dinner.

For steak lovers who prefer a firmer bite with a flavorful fat cap, it’s hard to beat a New York strip. Known for its satisfying texture, this classic cut remains a staple at many of the country’s top steakhouse chains (and local establishments). Here are five chains serving New York strip dinners that consistently earn recognition.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse’s 12-ounce New York Strip is a favorite for guests who appreciate a steak with bold flavor from the thick fat cap. The thick-cut, boneless steak is completely covered in seasoning before being cooked over an open flame, creating a flavorful crust while keeping the center juicy. Diners frequently praise the chain for its consistent preparation and generous portions.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse serves a generous 12-ounce New York Strip, seasoned and grilled to order. The steak is paired with two freshly made sides, making it a filling meal for anyone in the mood for a traditional steakhouse dinner. Diners often comment on the rich flavor, helping it remain one of the chain’s most popular steak options.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House offers a premium New York Strip cut from USDA Prime beef and finished using the restaurant’s signature high temperature broiling trick. It comes out sizzling in butter on a heated plate, so the steak develops a flavorful crust while staying tender and juicy inside. Guests often recommend the New York Strip for its excellent distribution of flavor from the fat and classic steakhouse taste, making it one of the restaurant’s most popular entrées.

Texas Roadhouse

I can’t say enough good things about Texas Roadhouse, so it came as no surprise that their New York Strip is delicious and inexpensive. It’s hand-cut in-house, aged for extra tenderness, and grilled to order to endure each guest has a quality experience. Fans of the chain regularly praise Texas Roadhouse for delivering a well-cooked strip steak with consistent quality at an approachable price point.

STK Steakhouse

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STK Steakhouse focuses on high-quality beef that’s carefully prepared and gently seasoned to let the natural flavor come through. Diners frequently note the steak’s tenderness, marbling, and precise cooking, making it a favorite for those looking to splurge.