7 Best Brand-Name Snacks for a Flatter Belly This New Year

A sports dietitian shares the best store-bought snacks to help support weight loss.

Snacking can make or break a diet. If you make the wrong choices, you can add empty calories to your day. However, if you choose carefully, sticking to items that are full of fuel like protein and fiber, it can help you drop pounds and achieve your goal. What are the best snacks to grab at the store if you want to lose weight? Here are the 7 best snacks for weight loss in the new year, according to our go-to nutritionist, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies.

KIND Bars (e.g., KIND Protein or KIND Healthy Grains)

Her first choice, especially for an easy grab-and-go item? KIND Bars (e.g., KIND Protein or KIND Healthy Grains). “Bars made from nuts, seeds, and whole grains. With protein and fiber help keep you full. Often recommended by dietitians as better than sugary bars,” says Collingwood.

Lesser Evil Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn

If you are a fan of popcorn, Collingwood recommends a healthier option, Lesser Evil Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn. “A lighter, whole grain, air popped snack with fewer calories Popcorn is a whole grain!” she says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

FlavaNaturals FlavaBars

FlavaNaturals FlavaBars are a great option if you have a sweet tooth. “Premium dark chocolate bars with about 500 mg of cocoa flavanols per serving which is much higher than typical dark chocolate. Available in flavors like classic dark, blueberry dark, and roasted almond + Himalayan salt,” says Collingwood.

Bada Bean Bada Boom Crunchy Roasted Broad Bean Snack

Bada Bean Bada Boom Crunchy Roasted Broad Bean Snack is a protein and fiber fueled treat with a little bit of crunch. The plant-based protein boasts about 6 to 7 grams of protein per serving to help curb hunger and 4 to 5 grams of fiber per serving, which supports fullness and may help regulate appetite. It is also low in calories, 100 to 110 calories per 1 oz serving. “Comes in portion control bags,” Collingwood adds.

B-Sides Ranch Crunch Puffs

B-Sides Ranch Crunch Puffs are another great savory option for a plant-based snack that will curb salty cravings. “Plant-protein puffs made with oats & pea protein — savory and filling with some protein boost,” Collingwood says.

That’s It. Fruit bars

That’s It. fruit bars are a sweet treat that is the healthiest version of a fruit rollup type snack you can find. “Very simple and clean with usually just two fruits (e.g., apple + mango or apple + strawberry). No added sugar, preservatives, or fillers,” Collingwood says.

simplyFUEL Protein Balls

simplyFUEL Protein Balls (Oat Balls) are a clean, balanced snack made with whole-food ingredients. “Made with gluten-free oats, honey, natural peanut butter, organic coconut, and almonds, 8 g protein, fiber, and healthy fats. Some versions also have probiotics,” says Collingwood.