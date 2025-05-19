15 Soft Foods That Are Ideal After Surgery

After surgery, it's best to consume foods that are soft and easy to digest. Not only does this give the digestive system a break, it can also contribute to healing. While you'll want to start with foods that are soft and easy to chew and swallow, it's also important that you do eat (when your doctor gives you the go-ahead) to restore important nutrients that can aid in the healing process.

You might be stumped on what's a good choice to eat following the trauma of surgery. And it's quite possible that food is the last thing on your mind. Before you bite in, read these dietician-approved choices for foods that will be soft to eat (and easy on your gut) from registered dietitian nutritionist Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, LDN, CLEC, CPT. Remember, now is not the time to dig into super crunchy, spicy dishes. Keep your meals simple and you'll be on the right track. And always consult with your doctor on what diet is best for you following surgery. In the meantime, here are some options to consider.

Yogurt

Yogurt is rich in probiotics, which can support gut health and aid digestion during recovery. "Many varieties, like Greek yogurt, are also a source of protein, which can help support the healing process," says Manaker.

Dietitian Pick:

OIKOS Pro has 0 grams of added sugars along with 20 grams of protein, a nutrient that supports wound healing.

Smoothies

Smoothies are an excellent way to incorporate fruits, vegetables and proteins in a highly digestible form. "They can be customized to include essential nutrients needed for healing," says Manaker.

Dietitian Pick: gutzy Organic Plant Protein Smoothies provides a whopping 7 grams of plant protein AND fiber, with 5 grams of the fiber being prebiotic fiber. It is made with real fruit and contains 0 grams of added sugar.

Scrambled Eggs

"Scrambled eggs are soft, protein-packed, and easy to chew, making them an ideal source of high-quality protein to promote tissue repair post-surgery," says Manaker.

Dietitian Pick: Red's Turkey Sausage Egg'Wich is made with two cage free egg patties along with antibiotic-free sausage and real cheese. Each sandwich has 17 grams of protein, and it is incredibly soft to chew.

Avocado

Avocado is a nutrient-dense food with anti-inflammatory properties and satiating nutrients like fiber and protein.

"Consuming anti-inflammatory foods after surgery may aid the healing process," says Manaker. "Surgical procedures often lead to inflammation, which is the body's natural response to injury but can cause discomfort and slow recovery if excessive. Foods rich in anti-inflammatory properties may help reduce this inflammation."

Dietitian Pick: GoVerden Perfectly Ripe Avocado Cups are made with real avocado in a convenient 2 oz. single-serving cup. Made with only real Hass avocado and other natural ingredients like lime juice, these are great to have on-hand after surgery for a soft and nutrient-dense addition to snacks and dishes.

Cottage Cheese

High in protein and low in fat, cottage cheese is a great post-surgery choice. "Cottage cheese is soft, high in protein and calcium-rich, supporting bone and tissue recovery after surgery," says Manaker.

Dietitian Pick: Daisy cottage cheese is made with live and active cultures for a great taste and no questionable ingredients.

Mashed Potatoes

"Mashed potatoes are comforting, easy to swallow and provide a good source of carbohydrates to maintain energy during the healing process," says Manaker. "Pro tip: you can make them with ultra filtered milk for additional protein and calcium."

Dietitian Pick: Kevin's Natural Foods Homestyle Mashed Potatoes are made with quality ingredients (and real potatoes!!). And they help save time in the kitchen too (no mashing!).

Cooked Veggies

Cooked veggies are healthy and easy to digest – plus the nutrients are easier for the body to absorb when cooked. "Soft, cooked vegetables are gentle on the digestive system and provide essential vitamins and minerals for overall healing, says Manaker.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Soup/Broth (including Bone Broth)

Soup is an easy comfort food that comes in so many varities. "Soups and broths, particularly bone broth, are hydrating and nutrient-rich while being easy to consume, with bone broth offering the amino acid glycine for healing support," says Manaker.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a soft an easy breakfast that requires almost no chewing. "Oatmeal is a gentle source of fiber and provides slow-release energy to keep you feeling full and fueled during recovery," says Manaker.

Dietitian Pick: Pre-make Bob's Red Mill Overnight Protein Oats before your surgery for 10 grams of protein along with a boost of whole grains.

Jell-O and Pudding

"Both are soft, easy to swallow, and suitable for those who may have limited appetite or chewing restrictions, offering a comforting option," says Manaker.

Dietitian Pick: Oddball is a gelatin option that is made with real fruit and no artificial ingredients, making for a great alternative to the classic Jell-O variety for those who prioritize limiting artificial colors or flavors.

Rice

Rice is a go-to as a post-surgery food because it's typically gentle on the stomach and easy to digest. "It's simple, nourishing, and pairs well with other nutritious recovery foods," says Manaker. "Plus, its neutral flavor makes it easy to eat, even when appetite is low."

Dietitian Pick: After surgery, when the last thing anyone wants to do is stand over a pot to cook, opting for Ben's Original Ready Rice Jasmine Rice helps people enjoy perfectly cooked rice in 90 seconds for a quick, hassle-free meal with no clean up to deal with afterwards.

Orange Juice

Organic orange juice can be a smart post-surgery choice thanks to its high vitamin C content, which supports immune function and tissue repair. "It also offers natural hydration, antioxidants and a quick source of energy to aid recovery," says Manaker.

Dietitian Pick: Uncle Matt's Ultimate Defense. This organic OJ is made with the addition of organic whole root turmeric, which provides anti-inflammatory benefits for an added bonus. Choosing organic helps minimize exposure to additives or synthetic pesticides during this sensitive healing period.

Tofu

High in protein and amino acids, tofu can be a great food to incorporate while you're getting your strength back up. "Tofu is a versatile, protein-rich option that is soft in texture and helps support muscle and tissue repair," says Manaker.

Gum

Gum can help stimulate saliva production and prepare the body for food intake. "Chewing gum can help stimulate bowel movements and restore digestion following surgical procedures involving anesthesia," says Manaker.

Dietitian's Pick: Pur Gum, since it is aspartame-free and tastes delish!

Applesauce

This soft snack is not just for kids. "Applesauce is easy to digest and provides natural sugars for energy," says Manaker.

Dietitian's Pick: Brainiac applesauce is a no-added-sugar applesauce option with the benefit of added omega-3 fatty acids for anti-inflammatory support.