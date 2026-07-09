4 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Steak-and-Shrimp Dinners, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best steak-and-shrimp dinners at popular chains.

There’s something undeniably satisfying about surf and turf—the combination of a juicy steak and perfectly cooked shrimp delivers the best of both worlds. While plenty of chain restaurants offer steak-and-shrimp dinners, the quality can vary widely depending on how well each protein is prepared. The best versions strike a balance, giving equal attention to both the steak and the seafood rather than treating one as an afterthought. To find out which chains do it best, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share the restaurants they recommend for a steak-and-shrimp dinner that’s worth ordering.

Red Lobster

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Known for its seafood, Red Lobster also earns praise for offering one of the most accessible surf-and-turf combinations at a reasonable price. “Red Lobster remains one of the most accessible places to enjoy a satisfying steak-and-shrimp dinner,” says Chef Paige Beazer, Personal Chef & Founder, Yum, by Paige. “The combination offers great value, and the restaurant’s expertise with seafood shines through in the shrimp preparation. It’s a dependable option when you’re looking for a surf-and-turf meal that delivers comfort and familiarity.”

Ruth’s Chris

If you’re looking for a more upscale take on surf and turf, Ruth’s Chris is a chef favorite for its attention to quality and execution. “Ruth’s Chris does an excellent job pairing two indulgent proteins in one meal,” says Chef Paige. “Their signature sizzling steaks bring rich, buttery flavor, while the shrimp are consistently tender and well-seasoned.” She adds, “What stands out is how both components maintain their own identity on the plate, creating a surf-and-turf experience that feels balanced rather than overwhelming.”

Benihana’s

Benihana brings dinner and a show, making its steak-and-shrimp combo about more than just the food. “What makes Benihana’s steak-and-shrimp dinner memorable is the interactive teppanyaki experience,” says Chef Paige. “Watching the chefs prepare both proteins right in front of you adds an element of entertainment, but the quality is there as well.” She adds, “The steak develops a flavorful sear on the grill while the shrimp stay juicy and tender, making it a meal that’s as enjoyable to watch as it is to eat.”

LongHorn Steakhouse

For diners who want a hearty steakhouse meal without the premium price tag, LongHorn Steakhouse is another chef-approved destination for surf and turf. “For steak-and-shrimp dinners, LongHorn Steakhouse is a strong pick,” says Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger. “Surf-and-turf style plates fit their menu well, and it’s one of those chains where both parts of the meal make sense together instead of feeling like an afterthought.”