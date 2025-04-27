7 Steakhouse Chains That Serve the Best Cuts—Not Dry or Fatty Cuts

Americans love their steakhouse chains—few things give more sense of occasion or celebration than a beautiful steak and sides in comfortable, upbeat surroundings with friends and family. Not all steakhouse chains are created equal, and obviously you will have a different experience at a Ruth's Chris than you will at an Outback Steakhouse—but one thing you should be able to count on is getting your money's worth, whether you're paying $20 or $200. So which chains offer the best cuts of meat, not too dry, not too fatty? Here's what the customers say.

Ruth's Chris

Ruth's Chris is pricy, but definitely a memorable experience with high quality cuts of steak cooked by skilled chefs. "I worked for the company for 4 years. In the entire time I worked there I saw one steak get sent back for being over cooked," one Redditor shared. "The broiler cooks are insanely good at their jobs. With the cost of the product they simply have to be. When I worked there there was only one broiler cook. He had been there since it opened in 1984. They made sure he was well compensated. If he happened to be sick then the exec chef was the only one who would work the broiler (also the only time a steak was sent back that I saw)They send the steaks out slightly under the desired temp knowing it will still cook on the plate."

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse gets top ratings for consistency, value, and deliciousness. "I obviously am not saying it is an excellent steak, or even a great one," one Redditor tried to explain. "And you can just tell in the taste that it's not dry aged meat. That being said, while they use your standard supermarket choice beef, I feel the technique they use to cook it is actually solid. The steaks have excellent sears on both sides. They're not drenched in butter and are not too heavy to eat."

Sullivan's Steakhouse

Sullivan's Bone-In Filet Mignon has fans raving about how delicious it is—the perfect balance between lean and juicy. "Ugh so good! I work at Ruth's Chris and we had these for a while. I pushed them all the time but they weren't good sellers, not sure why. The flavor that the meat is lacking from being so lean is replaced by the marrow that seeps into the meat while cooking. I miss that steak," one Redditor said.

The Capital Grille

Capital Grille gets major points for beautifully cut steaks that are beautifully cooked. "I actually LOVE CG. Bone-in dry aged NY Strip Au Poivre at the bar with a side of asparagus and a Manhattan. I always asked for sliced off the bone in thick cuts so I can get that dry aged funk (they have the sharp knives in the kitchen). I'm going tomorrow!" one excited fan said.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn gets top points for great cuts and value for money. "We had a Longhorn Steakhouse open up and wow…the steaks have been really on point ever since it opened. Been here about a year and a half, had steak there every visit," one guest said. "I'm a quasi-steak snob, and having tried literally them ALL, many times over, it's apparently impossible to beat Longhorn for the money. Sullivan's a respectable 2nd, and the rest are either overpriced or oversold. Just my $0.02. One ask… just don't tell anyone. I like driving past a jammed parking lot at TX Roadhouse omw to a better cut and lesser wait," another raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Morton's

Morton's fans say they have never had a bad steak at the restaurant chain. "These chain steakhouses for the most part make great steaks," one fan shared. "I personally don't have a 1200 degree broiler at home so you really can't beat the crust they can get. I love making my own steaks but I also love sitting at a table or the bar of a Morton's after work and getting a nice Manhattan and piece of cow."

Texas Roadhouse

Good old Texas Roadhouse—it's not the fanciest choice but unbeatable when it comes to value, taste, and quality hand cut steaks. "I have had one of the best steaks I have ever had from Texas Roadhouse. I would say it is in the top five," one Redditor said. "They spend a ton of time training their meat cutters, and pay them based on performance," another shared. "My buddy who is a manager there said that the key to profitability for the entire store is that role. He went to their meat cutting school and won an award from them, and they have one of the most profitable locations in the chain so I'm inclined to believe him."