7 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Filet Mignon

Filet mignon is the quintessential indulgence meal for meat lovers. It's a beloved dish that is incredibly tender, buttery, and has just enough "seasoning to enhance the natural flavor of the beef," says Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis.

Since the cut is naturally lean, the filet "needs to be cooked properly to retain moisture," according to Chef Dennis who notes that a filet should never be "overcooked or under-seasoned." However, it should be basted with butter or accompanied with a sauce that "compliments its mild richness."

While there's no shortage of steakhouses to choose from, not every restaurant knows how to serve a decadent filet mignon. So to help navigate your way through the countless chains that offer the tenderloin steak, we've scoured through online reviews and spoken with chefs to narrow down the seven steakhouses with the best ones based on taste and preparation.

Texas Roadhouse

If you're in the mood for a good steak and don't want to spend a fortune, Texas Roadhouse is the ideal steakhouse. Generous portions are served, it's a fun, lively atmosphere and everything is made from scratch daily.

For Chef Joseph VanWagner of Echelon Kitchen & Bar in Ann Arbor, MI, it's his favorite spot for a good filet.

"​​What makes a filet mignon so coveted is a perfectly seared exterior and a tender, juicy center," he explains. "For me, Texas Roadhouse is the go-to steak move. Their steak is always cooked to temp, and comes with a beautiful char-grilled exterior."

The Capital Grille

According to Chef Dennis, The Capital Grill is a great spot for an exceptional filet mignon.

"They use dry-aged beef, which deepens the flavor while keeping the texture melt-in-your-mouth tender, and their searing technique locks in the juices, giving you that perfect balance of crust and tenderness," he says. "If you're going out for a great filet, this is one of the best places to get it done right.''

Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS also thinks The Capital Grill is the best restaurant for a good filet and says, "The steakhouse is renowned for their in-house dry aging process which yields rich flavor and an almost buttery-like texture in their steaks. These qualities make a filet mignon next level, and for a chain, The Capital Grill does it just about better than anyone."

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Known for their top-notch customer service, elegant ambiance and use of high-quality ingredients, Ruth's Chris Steak House is a go-to for many who want an upscale dining experience, including Maricel Gentile, Chef and Owner of Maricel's Kitchen.

"I have no affiliation with them, only as a customer – but Ruth's Chris is my go to for me and my family when we want a perfectly done steak."

Others also enjoy the infamous chain for the portion sizes and delicious taste.

On OpenTable for the Palm Desert, CA location, a happy customer wrote, "This was our 2nd visit to Ruth's Chris Steakhouse and we had an excellent experience. Food and service were outstanding…For dinner we enjoyed the NY strip steak, the petit filet mignon, asparagus, and the baked potato. The portions are large, so we took some of our meal home and were too full to have dessert."

Mastro's Steakhouse

Located in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas and a few other cities across the country, Mastro's Steakhouse is the perfect blend of luxury, ambiance, and top-tier steaks. If you want a stylish night out and an unforgettable meal, this is the place to go. It's also one of the best chain steakhouses for filet mignon, according to reviews.

"The Filet Mignon was cooked to perfection, tender and juicy," one person on Yelp recently wrote.

On OpenTable for the Costa Mesa, CA location, another customer shared, "A great experience from start to finish! Top notch service, amazing food, and the restaurant was beautiful. We started with sautéed shrimp which was mouthwatering, great Caesar salad, 8 oz filet mignon, twice baked potato and asparagus. Every bite was delicious!"

The Palm

The Palm is a nearly 100-year-old steakhouse that is adored for its old school charm, rich history and legacy and of course top quality dishes like the filet mignon.

According to a Chicago customer, "There is no better place for a nice dinner than The Palm." On OpenTable the reviewer wrote, "The filet mignon was cooked PERFECTLY. Great tasting sides, especially green beans and creamed spinach. White tablecloths, good wait staff and excellent management. Terrific happy hour as well."

Morton's Steakhouse

Established in 1978, Morton's Steakhouse has grown to 65 restaurants and has earned a reputation of consistent high-end quality service and food, attention to detail and

luxurious atmosphere.

A Yelper in San Francisco wrote, "Had the pleasure of going to this restaurant for a pharmaceutical dinner. I got the Center-cut filet mignon 12 oz and the french onion soup. It was a delicious meal! The French onion soup had such a cheesy coat, which was a delight! The filet mignon was near perfect, medium rare and such a filling portion. The staff was great! Attentive and efficient with all our needs."

LongHorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse is loved for its family-friendly atmosphere, bold flavors and signature dishes like the Flo's Filet.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"This place is great," a customer wrote on Yelp. "We got there at just the right time. Had the Flos filet 9 ounces medium rare. Excellent cut and tasted delicious and was well seasoned. The service was great."