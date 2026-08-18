5 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Ribeye and Onion Rings, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best steakhouse chains for ribeye and onion rings.

A perfectly cooked ribeye is hard to beat, but the right side can make the meal even more satisfying. According to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, the best ribeye starts with plenty of marbling, thoughtful seasoning, and cooking that lets the beef’s natural flavor shine. “A great ribeye should be richly marbled, well-seasoned, and cooked to the temperature you prefer, allowing the beef’s natural flavor to take center stage,” says Chef Dennis. “Pairing it with crisp, golden onion rings adds a satisfying contrast in texture and a touch of indulgence.” That contrast is part of what makes the pairing so appealing. “The combination works especially well when the onion rings are crunchy on the outside and tender and sweet inside,” he adds. From popular casual chains to upscale steakhouse favorites, these five restaurants put their own spin on the classic ribeye and onion ring pairing.

Miller’s Ale House

For a more casual take on the classic steakhouse pairing, Miller’s Ale House delivers a hearty ribeye with crispy onion rings. “Miller’s Ale House offers a hearty ribeye paired with crispy onion rings for a combination that delivers plenty of steakhouse satisfaction without being overly formal,” says Chef Dennis. “The tender, flavorful beef and crunchy, golden onion rings create a great contrast in both texture and flavor.”

Morton’s The Steakhouse

At Morton’s, the ribeye takes center stage in true classic-steakhouse fashion. “The bone-in Ribeye is a classic steakhouse centerpiece, with generous marbling and the rich flavor that comes from cooking beef on the bone,” Chef Dennis explains. “Add a side of crisp onion rings, and you have an indulgent combination that balances a substantial steak with plenty of crunch.”

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse takes a less traditional approach to the steak-and-onion pairing, swapping standard onion rings for one of its most recognizable appetizers. The result puts the restaurant’s signature spin on a classic steakhouse combination. “Texas Roadhouse’s Ft. Worth Ribeye is a generously marbled cut with bold beef flavor and a satisfying grilled crust,” Chef Dennis explains. “Instead of traditional onion rings, the Cactus Blossom delivers a mountain of crispy, seasoned onion petals that provide the perfect crunchy accompaniment to the steak.”

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

If you’re looking for a particularly indulgent version of the ribeye-and-onion combination, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse fits the bill. According to Chef Dennis, “Del Frisco’s Bone-In Prime Ribeye is exactly the kind of steak that benefits from a rich, indulgent side like onion rings.” He says, “The beautifully marbled beef delivers deep flavor, while crisp onion rings add sweetness and crunch to balance the richness of the steak.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Outback Steakhouse

When it comes to chain steakhouses, Outback Steakhouse has built a particularly recognizable identity around its steaks and signature sides. That makes it a natural contender for this roundup, especially for diners looking for a hearty, no-frills steakhouse meal. “Outback’s Rockhampton Ribeye delivers a generously marbled steak with bold, grilled flavor, while the famous Bloomin’ Onion provides a crispy, seasoned counterpart,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s a quintessential steakhouse combination that pairs tender beef with one of the most recognizable fried onion dishes around.”