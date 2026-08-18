Diners recommend these restaurant chains for classic meatloaf served with rich brown gravy and comfort-food sides.

Meatloaf is one of the most beloved comfort foods. Made with ground beef, eggs, breadcrumbs, chopped veggies, and a blend of seasonings, baked in the oven, and served sliced, usually smothered in gravy, a glaze, or both, alongside baked potatoes and veggies, it used to be a mainstay on menus. However, the classic dish has lost some of its luster with the younger generation and has become increasingly hard to find. If you are craving that down-home goodness, some places reliably have it on the menu. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best meatloaf and brown gravy, according to diners.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel does all the comfort cooking, from pot roast and roast turkey to yes, “The Best Classic Meatloaf.” “Second only to mom’s. Made with a hearty blend of beef, onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins,” the menu states. One Yelper said, “I have never had a bad meal at Cracker Barrel at any location. Some of my recommendations are most of the breakfast foods and of course the meatloaf. I can never get enough of that!” My boyfriend recently ordered it, and I can confirm it was delicious.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner offers many meat-and-potatoes options, including meatloaf. One diner explains it is amazing. “The homemade meatloaf is a mix of ground beef, seasoned sausage, carrot slivers and diced onions. Really great. Firm and a 1/2 inch thick. Now they claim it’s roasted. I found it fried on both sides also. Crispy outside yet perfect inside.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkin’s Homemade Meatloaf is a nostalgic, Midwest-approved staple. “Savory sweet-glazed meatloaf served over real mashed potatoes and topped with crispy onions and a rich beef gravy. Served with one dinner side,” reads the menu. One TripAdvisor diner confirms it is “moist and tasty” in a review. “I was really surprised that this resto provides great comfort foods.”

The Cheesecake Factory

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The Cheesecake Factory’s Famous Factory Meatloaf is served with mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, grilled onions, and fresh buttered corn. “I’ve never been much of a fan of meatloaf, but I tried this and it was so good. It didn’t have the disgusting ketchup topping and wasn’t too dry. A little on the sweet side,” a Redditor writes.

Claim Jumper’s

Claim Jumper‘s meatloaf is another wildly popular option. One diner stated that “their meatloaf is the best I’ve ever tasted! Very flavorful and tender with carrots and celery. The mashed potatoes are to die for! Meal feed 2 so good size portions. We rate it a 5 star!!!” Another diner called it the “best meatloaf ever (sorry Mom)! Everything on my plate was homemade goodness. The portion could be three meals but it was too good [so] I kept eating it.”