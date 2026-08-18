Diners recommend these Olive Garden favorites, from classic pasta dishes to soups, salads, and appetizers.

Most people have their favorite dish at Olive Garden, but are you curious what everyone else is ordering? America’s most popular Italian chain is home to so many great dishes, ranging from salads and starters to the main course. But not all are considered diner favorites. What should you try the next time you dine at the restaurant? Here are the 7 best orders at Olive Garden, according to diners.

Tour of Italy

The Tour of Italy is a crowd-pleasing sampler that comes with some of the chain’s most popular items. “If you want a sampler style. Piece of lasagna with meat sauce and cheese, portion of fettuccine alfredo, and crispy chicken parmesan with marinara and cheese,” an employee recommends. I love it because you get a big piece of protein, get to indulge in the creaminess of the Alfredo sauce, and also the savory meat sauce and deliciousness that is their lasagna.

Fettucine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo, part of the”Amazing Alfredo” options, comes in five options, each made with the signature Alfredo sauce, which is made fresh in-house every morning with ingredients such as Parmesan, cream, garlic, and butter, and is served over fettuccine. In addition to chicken, shrimp, seafood, and meatless Alfredo, you can also order a chicken tortellini Alfredo. “Say what you will about the rest of it, their fettuccine Alfredo is all cream and butter and they make it fresh and it is heaven,” a Redditor exclaims.

Shrimp or Chicken Scampi

The chicken scampi is my go-to pasta order at OG: a concoction of peppers, onions, and lightly breaded chicken tenders with a garlicky lemon sauce. However, other diners obsess over the shrimp scampi. “Their chicken scampi is my favorite. I feel like I can get just as good as an Alfredo anywhere, and can make better red sauce at home, but the scampi is something I’ve tried and failed to recreate it home, they just do it well, for what it is,” a diner says. “Their chicken scampi is my favorite. I feel like I can get just as good as an Alfredo anywhere, and can make better red sauce at home, but the scampi is something I’ve tried and failed to recreate it home, they just do it well, for what it is,” another says. “Came to say the same thing. The scampis are so good,” another agreed.

Soup, Salad & Breadsticks

A lot of times I will order just the soup, salad, and breadsticks. “I only ever order one thing at Olive Garden: the unlimited soup/salad/breadsticks. I have one bowl of soup, my husband eats the breadsticks, and I polish off two bowls of salad on my own. It’s crack,” one Redditor writes. “Oooh yes. I did this a few weeks ago. Was glorious. I order a meal with it to eat later and just fill up on salad. Dip the breadsticks in the dressing after eating the salad. So good,” another says.

The Toasted Ravioli App

Not sure what starter to pick? The toasted ravioli app is a true icon, featuring lightly fried pockets of beef-filled ravioli served with homemade marinara sauce. “I had the Olive Garden toasted ravioli appetizer months ago and cannot stop thinking about it,” a Redditor exclaimed.

Chicken Parmigiana

The classic Chicken Parmigiana from Olive Garden is another fan favorite, served with a hearty side of spaghetti and plenty of melted cheese. The “texture is amazingly crispy, resembling a well-fried schnitzel, while the interior remains plump and succulent. Some of the edges were a little burnt, but not really in a bad way,” our reviewer Matt Kirouac explains, adding that there is also a “blanket of gooey cheese.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Five Cheese Ziti Al Forno

The Five Cheese Ziti al Forno, a blend of five Italian cheeses (ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, and fontina) and a mix of marinara and Alfredo sauces, is beloved for its cheesy, baked, bubbly goodness. You can also add protein to it. “I add the crispy chicken and it is so delicious!” one says.