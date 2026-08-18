Diners recommend these chains for crispy fried shrimp and golden onion rings.

If you enjoy fried shrimp and onion rings, you are in luck. Some restaurants deep-fry both the seafood delicacy and the onion rings, which pair surprisingly well. From fast-food drive-thrus to sit-down seafood spots, a handful of places understand the assignment. Where should you go for the duo? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best fried shrimp and onion rings, according to diners.

Red Lobster

Walt’s Favorite Shrimp Platter at Red Lobster comes with 24 hand-breaded, butterflied, and lightly fried shrimp, and is served with cocktail sauce. They are uniquely prepared, which is where the name comes from. “He used to be some guy who worked as a line cook. He started butterflying the shrimp (splitting the tails) before frying them and they liked it so they named it after him,” a Redditor revealed. While traditional onion rings are not on the menu, the restaurant does have crispy onion strings that are usually served as a topping on select dishes (like Brussels sprouts). Menu Hack: Politely ask your server to order a side portion of the crispy fried onion garnish to eat with the shrimp.

Captain D’s

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Capt’n D’s Crispy Butterfly Shrimp are hand-battered and delicious. “A plentiful portion of our butterfly shrimp served with your choice of two sides and hush puppies,” the menu says. They also offer Popcorn Shrimp, another crowd-pleaser, and onion rings, which you can order as a side.

A&W Restaurants

A&W Restaurants offers crispy, golden fried shrimp typically featured during limited-time seasonal seafood promotions (often rolling out around Lent and spring). The popular 16-piece shrimp meal comes bundled with French fries (sometimes seasoned with Old Bay), creamy coleslaw, dipping sauces, and a signature fresh-made A&W Root Beer. Or swap your side for the chain’s famous onion rings, made with thick-cut onions and a seasoned breadcrumb or batter crust.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s 15 pc Battered Shrimp Share comes with fifteen hand-battered shrimp, each “meticulously hand-battered in Long John Silver’s signature batter, ensuring a crispy and flavorful bite,” the chain says. The chain also offers the Popcorn Shrimp Share, a “generous serving of bite-sized popcorn shrimp is perfect for sharing with friends and family,” they say. Long John Silver’s onion rings are dipped in the chain’s signature-style batter. “I go to Long John Silvers just for their onion rings,” a Redditor wrote. “They are so good.” Another added: “Heck yes they are. I’ve noticed that when you get them to go they stay crunchy somehow. Usually fried food gets soggy on the way home from the steam in the box or bag but these don’t.”

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. serves up hearty portions of shrimp that are “very scrumptious,” according to TripAdvisor diners. “The portions are big and the shrimp were so tasty and meaty,” added another. You can also order crispy, thick-cut onion rings as an appetizer or side item.