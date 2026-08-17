These restaurant chains still include soup or salad with many dinner entrees.

“Would you like soup or salad with your meal?” was common terminology at any restaurant when I was a kid. Unfortunately, many places have eliminated free starters with meals, forcing diners to pay extra if they want to start their dinner with one. Luckily, a handful of chains still let you enjoy a piping-hot cup or bowl of soup or a delicious, refreshing salad before your meal at no extra cost. Here are 5 restaurant chains where dinner still comes with soup or salad, according to diners.

Olive Garden

One reason Olive Garden is one of America’s most famous chains is its unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks with every entree. Many even fill up on the starter and bring their entree home in a box. “I only ever order one thing at Olive Garden: the unlimited soup/salad/breadsticks. I have one bowl of soup, my husband eats the breadsticks, and I polish off two bowls of salad on my own. It’s crack,” one Redditor writes. “Oooh yes. I did this a few weeks ago. Was glorious. I order a meal with it to eat later and just fill up on salad. Dip the breadsticks in the dressing after eating the salad. So good,” another says.

Longhorn Steakhouse

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Longhorn Steakhouse is one of the most adored steakhouses for a good cut of meat at an affordable price. I always joke that while it isn’t the best steak I’ve ever had, I’ve definitely paid twice as much for steak that isn’t nearly as good – and I’m not even talking about the sides it comes with. Most meals include two sides, which include your choice of soup or salad, veggies, rice, potatoes, and more. “Huge baked potato and great Caesar salad all for $32. Big fan!” It is also super consistent in terms of quality. “My local longhorn nails it every time,” a Redditor says.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse also offers two sides with entrees. You can choose from salad or their famous Texas Red Chili, made with meat scraps and no beans. Diners say the Caesar Salad “is phenomenal!” And the chili is the best buy on the menu. “I know it sounds dumb as a side, but if you’re a meat lover, it’s worth mentioning,” says a Reddit user. “TXRH handcuts all of their steaks. Those trimmings are not wasted,” adding that this chili is “one of the most expensive chili you could make at home because it is ground Filet, ribeye, strip, and sirloin meat,” they write. “I’m a big fan.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner serves full-course homestyle dinners that start with your choice of a cup of soup of the day, which could be New England Clam Chowder, Broccoli Cheese, Cream of Potato with Bacon, and Chicken Tortilla, Chili, or a house salad, served with a freshly baked cornbread muffin.

Outback Steakhouse

At Outback Steakhouse, most regular entrées include a choice of sides: a signature side soup or side salad. You can also upgrade to premium soup or salad options for a small extra charge. Standard Soup and Salad Choices include its famous Baked Potato Soup, Tasmanian Chili, a House Side Salad, or a Caesar Side Salad, while Premium Upgrades include French Onion Soup, Blue Cheese Pecan Chopped Side Salad, or a Classic Blue Cheese Wedge Side Salad.