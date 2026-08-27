These steakhouse chains pair juicy ribeyes with oversized, fully loaded baked potatoes.

What is better than a nice, big, juicy ribeye? The steak paired with a loaded baked potato. Not every pairing is perfect. Some ribeyes are tough or flavorless, while baked potatoes can be too skimpy on the toppings. Where can you feast on a mouthwatering ribeye steak and a fully loaded and delicious mashed potato? Here are 5 steakhouse chains with the best ribeye and loaded baked potatoes, according to diners.

Texas Roadhouse

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Texas Roadhouse has one of the best deals in town for a Bone-In Ribeye. The 20-oz. cut of their “juicy, flavorful ribeye served on the bone for extra flavor” is a crowd pleaser, cooked to your preference and served with a choice of two sides. “I almost always order the ribeye and it’s never disappointed,” one said. “I went to Texas Roadhouse back in January for the first time in like 15 years and was blown away by how good it was for the cost. 16oz ribeye, two sides, couple of drinks and got out for $45 with tip,” writes another. And for a side, “Their baked potatoes are fantastic,” a Yelper in Orlando says, while another calls it “phenomenal!”

LongHorn Steakhouse

The Outlaw Ribeye is a “big 20 oz. steak doesn’t follow the rules” at LongHorn. “Our premium, marbled cut of bone-in ribeye is coated with our smoky Char Seasoning and fire-grilled by our Grill Masters to bring out the flavor in every bite.” It lives up to the hype. “Can confirm—the outlaw ribeye slaps hard,” a guest confirms. “I agree, the outlaw at longhorn is very good!” another says. The baked potato is also on-point. “Tried the baked potato at Longhorn Steakhouse. They gave me the bacon sour cream, and cheese on the side. You can see no lack of salt,” a Facebooker said. Redditors maintain the salt is what makes it. “It’s kosher salt and margarine,” one reveals.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

At Morton’s The Steakhouse, the 22-ounce bone-in ribeye is a gourmet treat. If ordering for the table, consider the 36-ounce Tomahawk Ribeye, an indulgent and delicious steak for two. Huge steaks come with even bigger baked potatoes. It is famous for its “one-pounder” giant Idaho Russet Burbank potatoes, with crispy, salted skin and a fluffy interior, served hot and often topped with butter, sour cream, bacon, and chives.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle

Over at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle, the 22-ounce Bone-In Prime Ribeye is a signature USDA Prime steak known for its rich marbling, buttery texture, and robust flavor. “Im more a filet type of person. Im not usually a ribeye guy because I never had a good one. The fat was always rubbery. But this thing was like butter!” a Redditor writes about it. The loaded baked potato is a popular side: a large, oversized, flaky-skinned potato served with side fixings like sour cream, sharp cheese, bacon, and chives.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Mastro’s Steakhouse serves a few oversized ribeyes, including the Bone-In Ribeye 22oz, Dry Aged Bone-In Ribeye 23oz, and the massive “Chef’s Cut” Ribeye Chop, 33oz. “It was to die for. So damn good,” a Redditor writes, adding that it “melted like butter in my mouth.” Another adds that it is “perfectly cooked” and has an “amazing crust!” The steakhouse also serves a massive 1 Lb Baked Potato loaded with classic toppings like bacon and shredded cheese.