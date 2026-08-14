5 Steakhouse Chains With the Best Prime Rib, According to Diners

These top restaurant chains serve tender, flavorful slow-roasted beef.

Prime rib is and always will be a “fancy” dinner option, something festive and special to enjoy on days when a regular steak just doesn’t cut it. This beautifully slow-roasted meat has exceptional taste and texture, and when paired with delicious sides like mashed potatoes and gravy, you have an unforgettable meal. If you’re craving this delicious steakhouse special and want only the best, the following spots should be added to your list: Here are five chains with the best prime rib, according to diners.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has a fan-favorite Prime Rib Dinner on Thursdays. “I consider this the ‘KING’ of steaks here in Austin,” one fan said. “We don’t make it out to Perry’s often but decided to splurge since we were catching William Beckmann at The Paramount across the street… 16oz Prime Rib caramelized and cooked to a perfect medium. Rested properly, it lost not a bit of moisture to the plate.”

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Lawry’s The Prime Rib makes every meal feel like a holiday occasion. Servers carve up beautifully-cooked prime rib right at the table from special stations. “Lawry’s has been doing this since 1938 and there is something genuinely moving about walking into a room that hasn’t tried to reinvent itself in that time and doesn’t need to,” one diner said. “The dark wood, the curved booths, the servers in vintage-style uniforms, the gleaming stainless steel carts that roll to your table carrying slow-roasted prime rib. It is theater in the best and most unfussy way possible.”

Black Angus

The prime rib at Black Angus is seasoned with dry rub and seared and roasted to perfection. “We both ordered prime rib and it was so tender. I had leftovers and the prime rib was still tender the next day,” one happy customer said.

Texas Roadhouse

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The prime rib at Texas Roadhouse is absolutely delicious, diners rave. “Their Prime Rib dinner for $30 all of a sudden is a terrific value now that beef prices have skyrocketed almost everywhere else,” one diner said. “Succulent, tender, slow cooked overnight with that perfect ‘bark’ on the edge of the beef. I’ve eaten prime rib in many restaurants across the USA…and the prime rib at Texas Roadhouse is consistently first rate. And you can get it any night – not just on a Saturday.”

J. Alexander’s Kitchen & Bar

The 16 oz Slow-Roasted Prime Rib at J. Alexander’s Kitchen & Bar is a must-have menu item. “I asked about the best prime rib dinner and thanks to everyone who recommended J Alexander restaurant!!! The prime rib was delicious!!” one diner raved. “That has been my go to place for prime rib for 20 years. The fries are also the best,” another agreed.