4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Prime Rib, According to Chefs

Juicy, tender, and packed with flavor—prime rib is a steakhouse classic that’s hard to beat when done right. But which restaurant chains serve up the best versions of this beloved cut? We asked professional chefs to weigh in on their top picks, and the results spotlight some surprising favorites. Whether you like it rare or well-done, these chains are delivering prime rib worth carving into.

801 Chophouse

801 Chophouse is a classic steakhouse that is beloved for its next-level customer service and unforgettable dining experience. The chain only serves only the highest quality food and while it’s pricey, it’s worth it, especially when it comes to prime rib, says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. 801 Chophouse “really knows how to do prime rib justice,” he states. “From a chef’s perspective with decades of experience, it’s all about the slow roasting,” Chef Dennis explains.

He says, “They cook it low and slow to lock in the juices, making each slice that ‘melt in your mouth’ texture. The seasoning is simple but precise, complementing the natural flavor of the beef rather than masking it.”

Chef Dennis adds, “What makes it stand out, in my experience, is the combination of technique and timing. They serve it perfectly warm, with a beautiful crust on the outside and a perfectly juicy center. Which any chef or person can appreciate.”

Black Angus

For an affordable prime rib meal that rivals upscale steakhouses, Black Angus is a chain that consistently delivers. While it’s a casual atmosphere, it’s ideal for any occasion, the service is exceptional and inviting.

“Their prime rib has that old-fashioned depth: juicy, smoky and not at all rushed,” says Brian Gunterman, butcher, pit master, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply. “The flavor of the beef is somewhere between fine dining and comfort food.”

Texas Roadhouse

“Texas Roadhouse prime rib is another standout,” says Chef Dennis. “They focus on high-quality cuts and use a traditional slow-roasting method that keeps the meat tender and flavorful. The crust is seasoned just right, giving a savory contrast to the soft interior.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

He adds, “From my chef’s perspective, what makes it really special is the consistency. Each cut is sliced to order, and the flavor is always balanced which is important to me. The beef tastes fresh, juicy, and rich without being heavy. It’s a great example of how good technique and quality ingredients make all the difference in a classic dish.”

Lawry’s The Prime Rib

Famous for its old-school elegance and charm and tableside carving, Lawry’s The Prime Rib is a historic steakhouse where prime rib is the star of the night.

“Their method of slow-roasting in rock salt ensures an even cook, formidable tenderness, and a depth of flavor far more worthy than it deserves,” says Bitty Lo, a recipe developer with No Dash of Gluten.

What to Look When Ordering Prime Rib

There’s no shortage of options for prime rib, but to ensure you’re ordering only the best, there are key things to look for.

“Prime rib should be roasted slowly,” says Brad Baych Chef / Butcher / Content Creator at Butcher Wizard and author of Primal Cuts: A Butcher’s Guide to Selecting, Preparing, and Perfecting Beef. “This contributes to the best overall outcome. The fat in the prime rib gets a chance to render, making it juicy and flavorful.”

Gunterman agrees and says, “prime rib needs to be a slow-roasted slab with deep marbling and a crust that tastes like it has been cared for hours and not minutes.”