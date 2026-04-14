5 Popular Steakhouses With the Best T-Bone Steak and Creamy Spinach

Five popular steakhouses serving top T-bone steak with creamed spinach.

Some duos are simply the best, and although steak has its notorious pair (potatoes), there are other side dishes that go just as well with those perfectly cooked T-bone/porterhouse steaks. Next time you order from your favorite steakhouse chain, try a side of creamed spinach with your beef. The richness of the creamy spinach, paired with the saltiness of the steak is a match made in Heaven. Here are five popular steakhouses where you can try this combo.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House provides custom aged beef, seared to perfection in their blistering 1800° oven before its served on a 500° plate. Their T-bone steaks are 24 ounces of USDA prime cut beef. Pair that was a side of their creamed spinach, a classic side dish at Ruth’s, for the ideal steak dinner.

The Capital Grille

Diners head to The Capital Grille for a wide range of delicious entrées, from fresh seafood to dry aged steaks. The Dry Aged Porterhouse is a generous 24 oz and full of flavor. Grab a side of their creamed spinach in a rich béchamel sauce for the ideal bite.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

The perfectly cooked T-bone steak at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse is a generous 24 ounces of beef, cooked to your liking. Their creamed spinach side dish comes doctored up with egg, mushroom, aged sharp cheddar, and smoky bacon.

801 Chophouse

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Diners at 801 Chophouse love their Dry Aged Porterhouse, among other cuts they have available at 801. After ordering your porterhouse the way you like, grab a side of their baked creamed spinach, cooked with parmesan and Anisette for a slightly sweet, anise flavor to cut the richness.

Smith & Wollensky

Smith & Wollensky has a USDA Prime Dry-Aged T-Bone on the menu at an impressive 26 oz. Known for their Swinging 44oz Tomahawk American Wagyu bone-in ribeye and massive Signature Seafood Tower, they tend to go over the top in the best way when it comes to quality and portions. Pair your lavish entree with a side of their delicious creamed spinach to go with.