7 Store-Bought Cookie Brands That Actually Taste Fresh-Baked

Nothing beats mom's cookies, eaten fresh-baked, warm, and straight out of the oven. However, some store-bought cookies come close, according to shoppers and reviewers. We scoured Reddit feeds from across the country and reviews our in-house taste-testers conducted to bring you the best cookie brands available at a store near you. Here are seven store-bought cookie brands that actually taste fresh-baked.

Whole Foods Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Whole Foods Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies are a favorite of many Redditors. "You need to try the brown butter chocolate chip cookies from Whole Foods. It blows every other grocery store cookie out of the water," one person says. "Most grocery store cookies are borderline institutional-grade. Whole Foods brown butter choc chip can absolutely compete with bakery quality," another agrees.

Sprouts Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies

I scoured several regional Reddit feeds everywhere from California to Pennsylvania, and lots of shoppers agreed that Sprouts bakes some of the tastiest cookies. "Sprouts salted Caramel chocolate chip cookies. Best cookie ever!!!!!" one writes.

Wegman's Chocolate Chip Cookies

Another grocery store cookie that lots of people swear by? "Wegmans. But they're expensive. But also worth it," writes one fan. "I've waited my whole life (not really) for someone to ask this question. Hands down, the BEST damn chocolate chip cookies that weren't made by my great auntie. Those cookies will change your life," agrees another.

Matt's Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies

One of the top picks from our reviewer, Lizzy Briskin? Matt's Bakery Chocolate Chip Cookies. "These soft-baked cookies are pleasantly packed with dark chocolate chunks and have an old-fashioned homemade look. They're delightfully lumpy and uneven and could easily pass for a fresh batch from a home oven," she writes. "I love the chewy texture, ample inclusion of chocolate chunks, and perfectly sweet flavor. These cookies have a subtle caramel flavor (likely from the brown sugar) that adds richness."

Tate's Bake Shop

Tate's Bake Shop cookies are delicious and healthy. They made our reviewers' best overall list and another list of the best healthiest cookies, if you like a little crunch. Briskin hailed "the classic flavor (these cookies are made with real butter, not oil)" and the "not-too-sweet, buttery flavor."

Costco

Costco giant cookies, including chocolate chips and seasonal flavors, are always crowd-pleasers. One dubs them "the best store bought chocolate chip cookies I've ever had." Others note that all the flavors are worth the splurge. "Their chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin and white chocolate macadamia cookies pack is too good," writes one fan.

Milk Bar Crunchies Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Another store-bought cookie our reviewer loved? Milk Bar Crunchies Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies, "crunchy and crisp" little cookies "that don't have the factory-perfect look of some other packaged cookies," she maintains. "Instead, they have the natural ridges and lumps of a homemade cookie with plenty of visible mix-ins." As for taste, they are "well balanced with a touch of salt. That savoriness brings out the richness of the browned butter and cuts any cloying notes from the sugar and chocolate chips. These cookies are even crunchier than your typical crispy bite-sized snacks thanks to the genius inclusion of puffed rice cereal, which enhances the texture and satisfying bite."