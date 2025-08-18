The Best Supermarket Pizzas That Beat Delivery, Ranked

Amy’s 4 Cheese Pizza

Amy’s version of Quattro Formaggi is made with fontina, provolone, Parmesan, and mozzarella layered over our pizza sauce made with organic tomatoes on a hand-stretched crust of organic wheat flour.”Really great flavor, left it in longer than instructed to get crunch on the crust. A little pricey for the small size, but could be two or three meals so it’s worth it,” writes one Redditor. “The tomato sauce on those is absolutely incredible,” another says.

Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza

If you are on the market for a gluten-free pizza, I haven’t found one better – at the pizza shop or in the grocery store’s freezer aisle than Costco’s. In one Reddit feed asking about the best Costco products, a shopper said there is only one answer. “This is ridiculous. It’s obviously the frozen cauliflower crust pizza. Real Kirkland G’s know,” they said. I prefer Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza to regular pizza, and can personally attest that it’s better than any cauliflower crust I’ve had at a pizzeria. And, it’s topped with the best meats and veggies as an added perk.

California Pizza Kitchen BBQ Chicken Pizza

California Pizza Kitchen BBQ Chicken Pizza is basically the legendary version of BBQ chicken pizza, and this frozen version of the restaurant classic gets the job done at home, hitting all the sweet, smoky, and cheesy notes perfectly. “My all time favorite! 10/10,” one shopper writes. “I love this one. It’s probably my favorite CPK pizza. I have nothing but good things to say about it,” another says.

PORTA Brick Oven Uncured Pepperoni Pizza

If you are craving a pizza that transports you to a little pizzeria in Italy, pick up PORTA Brick Oven Uncured Pepperoni Pizza at Whole Foods. The line of pizzas are created by Italian chef Cosimo Mammoliti, sourcing ingredients directly from Italy, including tomatoes from Campania, flour from a fourth-generation mill in Le Marche, and 100% Coratina extra-virgin olive oil made. Porta pizzas are “Quality from the freezer aisle!” one Redditor says. “Best crust I found on a frozen pizza by far,” one shopper writes. “Porta is the best frozen pizza I’ve had. The spicy pepperoni one is superb!” another says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Screamin’ Sicilian Bessie’s Revenge Cheese Pizza

Screamin’ Sicilian Bessie’s Revenge Cheese Pizza offers bold flavors, thick-cut mozzarella, and a pizzeria-style crust. “Our original cheese pizza takes cheese pizza to another level with ridiculous amounts of shredded mozzarella and white cheddar cheese atop our stone-fired butter pizza crust and secret-recipe tomato sauce. Then, it’s topped with MO slices of freshly cut Wisconsin mozzarella cheese. Cheese on top of cheese, now that’s a cheese pizza,” they say. Shoppers maintain it is the most indulgent and delicious cheese pizza in the freezer section.

Trader Joe’s Roasted Garlic & Pesto Pizza with Deep Fried Crust

If you aren’t a fan of red sauce, Trader Joe’s Roasted Garlic & Pesto Pizza with Deep Fried Crust wins with flying flavors. The crispy, golden crust and garlicky pesto sauce bring restaurant-level quality to your kitchen. This version of “fried pizza” will instantly transport you to the streets of Naples, Italy.

Motor City Pizza Co. Detroit-Style Double Pepperoni

Per shoppers, Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni, sold at Costco and many other grocery stores, is better than most pizza places or anything you can make at home. The Detroit-style pizza, loaded with caramelized cheese edges, pillowy crust, and crispy pepperoni, has an “immaculate” texture, writes one Redditor. “The double pepperoni is the best frozen pizza I’ve ever had,” says another. “I love them. Not only do they taste great but they always cook the same each time,” a third chimes in.