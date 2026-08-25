5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Turkey and Mashed Potatoes, According to Diners

Diners share the top chain restaurants for tender turkey and creamy mashed potatoes.

Turkey and mashed potatoes is a classic, simple meal associated with the holidays but perfect year-round. Many restaurants and diners offer some version of a turkey dinner with all the sides, but a few are so good diners order them on repeat. If you’re craving this comfort food dish, the following restaurants are well worth a visit for tender turkey, creamy mashed potatoes, and savory gravy: Here are five chains diners say have the best versions of this delicious down-home staple.

99 Restaurants

The Roasted Turkey Dinner at 99 Restaurants is essentially a Thanksgiving meal served year-round: Tender, slow-roasted turkey breast and cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, a warm honey-glazed biscuit plus one side, and the choice to add cranberry sauce. “I love the turkey dinner!” one fan said. “Last few times I ordered it I got three good pieces of turkey with 1/2 of an end piece. Still tastes GREAT!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Black Bear Diner

The Roasted Turkey plate at Black Bear Diner is a truly hearty meal: 8 oz of roasted turkey breast, served with turkey gravy and cranberry sauce, available every Monday to Friday after 4 p.m., and from 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. “This restaurant chain focuses on homestyle and comfort food with large portions, and great customer service,” one diner said. “I had the roast turkey dinner, which came with 8 ounces of tender roast turkey slices and gravy, 2 sides, salad, and yummy warm cornbread muffin. Very delicious – highly recommend!”

Bob Evans

Bob Evans diners craving a holiday-type dinner love the Slow-Roasted Turkey & Dressing, served with bread & celery dressing, homestyle gravy, cranberry relish, choice of two sides and dinner roll. “We ordered the family turkey and ham dinner this year and it was great,” one fan shared.

Mimi’s Cafe

The Slow-Roasted Turkey plate at Mimi’s Cafe comes with gravy, cornbread stuffing, orange-apple cranberry relish, served with your choice of two sides. “Food was delicious as usual! The turkey is amazing and kids enjoy the food here. The service! Wow Liz is awesome! Always a great place for gathering and being to gather with the family,” one diner raved.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s Thursday Turkey & Dressing comes with savory gravy, cornbread dressing, and cranberry relish, served with two or three sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. “Cracker barrel here in Manchester, they really out did themselves,” one diner said, sharing a picture of their meal on Facebook. “The turkey dressing and sweet potato casserole, it’s delicious and the fixings. Absolutely delicious, they did a great job today.”