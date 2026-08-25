5 BBQ Chains With the Best Brisket and Mac and Cheese, According to Diners

Diners share the top BBQ chains for tender smoked brisket and creamy mac and cheese.

Brisket and mac and cheese is a classic BBQ combo, perfect whether you’re at a summer cookout or enjoying top-quality smoked meat at your favorite BBQ spot. Rich brisket slow-cooked to tender perfection and bursting with rich flavor is perfectly balanced by the creamy, starchy mac and cheese. Delicious just by itself but even better with sides like slaw and salads, this smokehouse staple is one of the best menu items you can order. If you want the best brisket and mac and cheese, here are five chains diners swear by.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ has juicy, oak-smoked Moist Brisket hot and fresh every day, perfect when paired with Maggie’s Mac-N-Cheese. “The food is all phenomenal,” one diner said. “I don’t think you’ll find a better brisket for many many miles. Though Mission is and has a few chain impressions, the offset of how well the quality of the food and culture of the staff is completely shines over the feeling of it being a chain restaurant.”

City Barbeque

City Barbeque’s award-winning brisket is smoked for up to 18 hours and always carved to order, and the delectable Mac & Cheese is baked with Monterey Jack, sharp cheddar, and parmesan cheeses. “Awesome BBQ. Brisket & Pulled pork are both amazing,” one diner raved. “Mac & cheese is terrific. Baby corn bread loaves are just right (some bbq places dry out their corn bread or it’s crumbly… Not here). You 1000% need to get the brisket tacos… Thank me later.”

4 Rivers Smokehouse

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The signature 30-day wet-aged Brisket at 4 Rivers Smokehouse is delicious with the creamy, classic Mac & Cheese. “This place was top on our list, and I see why. The food is fantastic! I got the burnt ends and brisket, and both were smoky, seasoned to perfection, and melted in my mouth,” one fan said.

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que

Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que has delicious beef brisket, slow-cooked to perfection to enjoy with the restaurant’s Mac-N-Cheese. “The meat was tender, juicy, and packed with flavor, with perfectly balanced seasoning and smoke in every bite. The ribs, brisket, and burnt ends were outstanding, and the sides complemented everything perfectly,” one diner said.

Terry Black’s BBQ

Diners at Terry Black’s BBQ can enjoy delicious tender Brisket paired with creamy Mac and Cheese. “My brisket was moist and flavourful. It did not disappoint,” one fan said. “Green beans were not overcooked and the Mac n cheese was nicely done without being overcooked either.”