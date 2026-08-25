I Tried Chick-fil-A’s New Chicken & Waffles Sandwich on Day One and Here’s My Verdict

We taste-tested the new Chick-fil-A chicken and waffles sandwich to see if it lives up to the hype.

Chicken and waffles aren’t the likeliest duo, but have sustained the taste test of time. There is something amazingly delicious about crispy fried chicken eaten alongside maple syrup-drenched waffles. Personally, it’s a little much for me to eat at breakfast, so I was delighted to hear the news that Chick-fil-A was launching Chicken & Waffles Sandwiches for all-day-long consumption. I walked into my local Chick-fil-A on launch day to try the delicious fast-food version of the favorite dish, and I can confirm it is one of the tastiest and most unusual fast-food sandwiches of all time.

I love that Chick-fil-A made a sandwich out of two waffles, because why not? There is a breakfast version and a lunch/dinner version. The only difference is the size and the time of day they are served. The breakfast sandwich is available during standard breakfast hours, from opening until 10:30 a.m., and features a smaller chicken filet and waffle. The entrée option for lunch and dinner – available from 10:30 a.m. to close – includes a larger chicken filet and waffle.

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My boyfriend and I both ordered the Chicken & Waffles Sandwiches. I chose the original chicken while he opted for the spicy. You can also order it with a grilled chicken breast, but honestly, why would you ever do that?

Before trying, I was a bit hesitant. Recently, some fast-food launches have been more hype than anything else. But this one actually lived up to it and then some. Both versions were delicious: a plump, breaded chicken breast topped with applewood smoked bacon, honey butter spread, and a side of syrup, sandwiched between two maple-flavored waffles. It is super elevated for a chain fast-food brand, and nothing quite like it is on the market.

If you can handle heat, the spicy version was undoubtedly the better of the two. The waffles, honey butter, and syrup are super sweet. Paired with the bacon and the spicy breast, oh my, the flavors just reacted in the best way possible.

There is also a new S’mores Milkshake and S’more Frosted Coffee. I tried the milkshake, and it literally tasted like s’mores, a blend of classic toasted marshmallow, graham crackers, and chocolate. My kids also gave it their stamp of approval, and they are picky.

“In this year of Newstalgia-inspired celebrations, we wanted to bring something unique this fall by reimagining the comforting flavors our Guests crave this time of year, delivering a taste that feels both familiar and new to appeal to all ages,” says Allison Duncan, Director of Menu and Packaging for Chick-fil-A. “Both Chicken & Waffles and S’mores are much-loved classics, and we challenged ourselves to bring those flavors to our menu in a playful and unexpected way. After seeing the incredible response and excitement from Guests in our test markets, we couldn’t wait to share these flavors nationwide.”

This is a sandwich you need to try at least once. I doubt you will order it on every visit, because it is quite indulgent, but it is a definite culinary experience you should have.