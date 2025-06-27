6 Restaurant Chains That Serve the Best T-Bones

There’s nothing like a perfectly cooked, high-quality T-bone steak—the cut contains both the New York strip and filet mignon, making it one of the more special options at your local steakhouse. Because it’s special, this cut tends to veer towards the more expensive side of the menu, and—let’s face it—beef is not cheap right now either way. So which restaurants get it right every time with this mighty cut of meat? Here are six chains where the T-bones are perfection, every time.

Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn Steakhouse’s Fire-Grilled T-Bone “combines the rich flavor of a strip with a tender buttery filet in one big 18 oz. bone-in cut,” the chain says. “Longhorn has always been a really good chain for inexpensive dinner and beautifully cooked steaks for the price,” one customer said. “Longhorn is top tier to me. Seasoned better than many of the 5 star places I have been,” another commented.

Texas Roadhouse

One customer shared a post online of their big, beautiful 23 oz Texas Roadhouse T-bone steak, saying they wanted it “blue” rare—and judging by the picture, they certainly got what they asked for. “People love to hate on Texas Roadhouse but they’re the most consistent steak place I’ve ever been to. And I mean that in a good way,” one person said in the comments.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Steakhouse Chains That Serve the Best Burgers

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

The full-flavored 24 ounce USDA Prime cut T-bone from Ruth’s Chris Steak House is expensive but so worth it for a special occasion. “I can never leave a Ruth’s Chris without spending $300. Great steaks (I love the Pittsburgh rare filet), great wine, great service, great desserts,” one Redditor said. “I’ve ordered filet at a few places and they never measure up to the few times I’ve had it at RCs,” another agreed. “Not sure if I’ve just got bad luck at other restaurants and it’s not like I eat steak all the time but just kind of interesting.”

Morton’s Steakhouse

Morton’s Steakhouse has a 36 oz. Dry-Aged Porterhouse, an experience that is truly something to remember. “Never had a bad steak at Morton’s steakhouse,” one Redditor said. Considering how high-end the restaurant is, you should absolutely expect the “best steak” every single time, especially for the Porterhouse ($135).

Charlie Palmer

Charlie Palmer’s Creekstone Prime Porterhouse is 32 oz of perfectly cooked steak. “Delicious porterhouse steak 😋 Cooked to perfection 👌 Service was amazing 👏,” one Google reviewer said. “Absolutely delicious. We shared the Porterhouse and it was so tender, cooked exactly as we had requested. The asparagus were tender and the ceviche appetizers were perfect. Excellent wine to accompany as well. All in all, a perfect evening,” another agreed.

Mastro’s Steakhouse

Mastro’s has a beautiful 24 oz Porterhouse, but any steak on the menu is going to be special. Like most high-end spots there is a dress code! “I finally went there last month and it 100% lived up to its reputation. Best steak I’ve ever had,” one Redditor said.