7 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

From artisan melts to classic favorites, find the best grilled cheese at these top chains.

A really good grilled cheese sandwich is one of the most simple yet tasty snacks or meals you can get: Easily made at home, there’s something about a restaurant grilled cheese that just tastes better (probably because someone else made it for you). Good thick sturdy bread, melty savory cheese, and salted butter is the basic foundation of this popular sandwich, but aside from that the sky’s the limit. The beauty of grilled cheese is how versatile it is, from a basic no-frills option to an upscale fancy sandwich. Here are seven chains where the grilled cheese sandwiches are delicious.

In-N-Out

In-N-Out‘s not-so-secret menu has a yummy Grilled Cheese sandwich, made with two slices of melted American cheese, hand-leafed lettuce, tomato, spread, with or without onions on a freshly baked bun. “When my son was little it was grilled cheese ketchup pickles only (which is tasty),” one fan said. “I add grilled onion to mine- no lettuce, no tomato. I also enjoy the occasional grilled cheese animal style.”

Tom & Chee

Tom & Chee specializes in delicious handcrafted melts, from options like the Chicken Bacon Ranch to the flavorful Bacon, Fig & Goat. “Nostalgic comfort food. I got to relive the grilled cheese sandwich of my distant childhood, with tomato soup upgraded to present day foodie standards,” one fan said.

The Melt

The Melt has a huge variety of tasty melts on the menu, the Three Cheese Classic (aged all-natural cheddar, muenster, and fontina on artisan bread) to patty melts and more. Breakfast and brunch fans will love the Egg-In-A-Hole, made with a cage-free egg nestled in the Three Cheese Classic on artisan bread.

Friendly’s

Diners at Friendly’s can enjoy ‘America’s Best Grilled Cheese’: A cheesy combination of Tillamook® White Cheddar and Sharp Cheddar melted between sourdough bread, served with a cup of tomato soup. There’s also several melts for diners to choose from, from the classic Tuna Melt to the Philly Steak & Cheese SuperMelt.

Cheba Hut

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The Chiesel Toasted Cheese at Cheba Hut is the least boring grilled cheese you can get: This hearty sandwich is made with cheddar, swiss, provolone, garlic butter, cream cheese, and house dressing. Veggie-lovers will also appreciate the Power Plant, made with guacamole, hummus, feta, spring mix, tomato, onion, pickle, cucumber, shrooms, black olive, and green bell peppers.

Freddy’s

The Grilled Cheese Steakburger at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is something special: Two steakburger patties, two slices each of American and Swiss cheese, buttery Texas Toast, crispy bacon, and a savory tomato spread. Freddy’s Original Patty Melt is also a great choice, made with two steakburger patties, Swiss cheese, and grilled onions on toasted rye bread.

Shake Shack

The Grilled Cheese at Shake Shack is made with American cheese melted in a grilled potato bun—simple and very tasty. The Mac & Cheese is another melty delight, made with cavatappi pasta mixed with a creamy cheddar and American cheese sauce, topped with toasted breadcrumbs. The cheese fries are also a must try.