These chain restaurants serve the cheesiest biscuits, bread, and bagels around.

Bread and biscuits are delicious on their own. So is cheese. But if you combine the two, it is next-level amazing. Cheese biscuits, bread, and bagels aren’t available everywhere. However, they are wildly popular at the handful of places that serve them, with some achieving decades-long fanbases. Where can you indulge in the best cheesy, carby treats? Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best cheese biscuits and bread.

Red Lobster

The Cheddar Bay Biscuits at Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits are legendary. Cheesy and craveable, the seafood restaurant draws many diners just for the free bread. “It’s so good, the outside is crispy and it’s soft and fluffy inside. Also buttery with a good cheese and garlic flavor, well seasoned altogether,” one Redditor says. They are also sold in the freezer section of your local grocery store.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão’s delicious pão de queijo is a popular Brazilian cheese bread served warm at the restaurant. The rolls are addictive, with a crisp, golden crust and a soft, stretchy, chewy interior, made primarily with tapioca flour and Parmesan cheese. They are naturally gluten-free and taste like heaven. “Can’t stop thinking about them!” a diner wrote on Reddit.

Claim Jumper

If you manage to make it to a Claim Jumper, a once-super-popular restaurant with just a few locations remaining open in Oregon and California, make sure to order its famous Garlic Cheese Toast. The signature appetizer features thick-cut bread slathered with a savory mix of butter, garlic, cheddar, and Parmesan, then toasted until bubbly. If you can’t make it, there are endless copycat recipes online.

Jim ‘N Nick’s

The world-famous cheddar cheese biscuits at Jim ‘N Nick’s are almost as good as the chain’s smoked meats. “Our cheese biscuits are world famous. And if you wanna be neighborhood famous, pick up a bag for your next shindig,” they write on the website. Diners agree. “‪If you’ve ever eaten at Jim N NIck’s BBQ you know how wonderful their cheese biscuits are,” a Redditor states. “The cheese biscuits at Jim ‘N Nicks barbecue are amazing,” a Facebooker agrees.

Panera

Panera no longer has Asiago cheese bread loaves on its regular menu, a once-popular item. However, its famous Asiago bagels are still a staple, and I have personally been eating them for decades. “A bagel made with chunks of asiago cheese baked inside and topped with more asiago,” the chain writes. They are delicious when heated up with nothing on them, topped with cream cheese, or sandwich-style.