6 Desserts at Chain Restaurants Chefs Can’t Stop Talking About

Chefs share the chain restaurant desserts worth ordering every time.

When you want to satisfy your sweet tooth, there is no shortage of places to grab dessert, but if you want the best of the best, there are a few chain restaurants that seriously deliver, according to chefs. From gooey chocolate creations to buttery caramel goodness, there is something for everyone. Here are the desserts chefs can’t stop raving about, according to culinary pros, Eat This, Not That! spoke to.

Applebee’s Grill + Bar — Maple Butter Blondie

The Maple Butter Blondie at Applebee’s hits a classic comfort-dessert balance of warm, soft blondie cake topped with sweet maple butter sauce and vanilla ice cream. The mix of warm and cold, plus its rich caramel-like flavor, makes it an easy, crowd-pleasing treat after a casual meal.

“I love the presentation of it sizzling when it hits the table,” says Kareem “Mr. Bake” Queeman, Pastry Chef, Television Personality & Judge. “I’m already a blondie fan, but paired with the melting ice cream, buttery caramel notes, and toasted pecans, it becomes a full bite of everything a pastry geek or foodie could want. It’s warm, cold, crunchy, soft, sweet, and nostalgic all at once.”

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse—Pizookie

The Pizookie at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse combines a warm, freshly baked cookie with ice cream for a rich, comforting dessert experience. It’s meant for sharing, and it’s always a crowd-pleaser.

“The Pizookie is one of those chain desserts people actually remember and talk about later,” says Dozus, home chef, recipe developer & food blogger.

The Cheesecake Factory–Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake

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Let’s be real–you can’t go wrong with any flavor of cheesecake you choose at The Cheesecake Factory, but the one that stands out for Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, is the fresh strawberry.

“Their menu is full of crazy, creative flavors, but sometimes you just want something classic and well-made,” he says. “This slice has a lot of whole, glazed strawberries on top of a simple, smooth vanilla cheesecake.” Chef Corrie explains, “The strawberries are sweet and juicy. People who think other cheesecakes are too heavy love this one because it’s light and not too sweet. It’s the slice you know will always hit the spot and make you feel better.”

Cupcakin’ Bake Shop–Red Velvet Cupcakes

There’s something special about red velvet cupcakes. The unique combination of a soft, velvety texture, a mild, tangy cocoa flavor, and the iconic pairing of rich cream cheese frosting is a hit that people can’t get enough of. For Kerby Morgan Jr., chef and owner of Coastal Cuisine, his go-to is Cupcakin’ Bake Shop, a small chain with a few locations in California and Georgia.

“Cupcakin’ Bake Shop’s red velvet cupcakes stand out for their incredibly moist texture, balanced cocoa flavor, and rich cream cheese frosting that isn’t overly sweet,” he says. “You can’t beat the consistency and attention to texture—the cake stays soft and tender while the frosting adds the perfect amount of richness.” Chef Morgan Jr. adds, “It delivers that classic red velvet flavor in a way that feels both nostalgic and elevated.”

Chili’s–Molten Chocolate Cake

The Molten Chocolate Cake at Chili’s is iconic and one worth saving room for dessert.

“That warm chocolate cake with the gooey center and cold vanilla ice cream on top is pure comfort in every bite,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis .

Morelli’s Gourmet Ice Cream

Morelli’s Gourmet Ice Cream in Atlanta is known for its rich, ultra-creamy ice cream and inventive flavors that go beyond standard scoop-shop offerings. Loved for combinations like salted caramel, coconut jalapeño, and birthday cake, the shop has built a loyal following by balancing nostalgic comfort with bold, handcrafted flavors.

“Morelli’s Gourmet Ice Cream is one of my favorites for its bold flavor and a texture that feels rich, smooth, and truly house-made,” says Chef Morgan Jr. “The salted caramel has a deep buttery richness balanced with just the right amount of salt, which keeps it from becoming overly sweet. The raspberry cheesecake brings a great contrast of tart berry flavor and creamy cheesecake notes, giving it a layered dessert-like quality that I love.” He adds, “Both flavors feel indulgent, balanced, and thoughtfully crafted.”