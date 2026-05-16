5 Best “Cajun” Seafood Platters at Restaurant Chains

These chain restaurants serve spicy Cajun seafood platters packed with flavor.

If you love seafood, ordering a seafood platter is the way to go. Who doesn’t want to sample different types of fish and crustaceans with delicious sides and fixings? If you like a spicy seafood dish, there are a number of chains that have Cajun platters, boils, and bowls. Where should you go for some seafood with a little added heat? Here are the 6 best Cajun seafood platters at restaurant chains.

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Pappadeaux, has a few diffeent Cajun style seafood platters. Choose from the Crawfish Platter, which comes with fried crawfish and crawfish etouffee, for $35.95, or the Seafood Platter, two fried catfish fillets, shrimp, oysters, stuffed shrimp and stuffed crab for $39.95.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

At Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe, everything is Cajun inspired. Diners love the Seafood Combo Platter, which comes with shrimp, catfish, and crawfish tails served with cocktail and tartar sauces. You also can’t go wrong with the Jalapeño Catfish, fried and covered with jalapeño cheese sauce, white rice, smothered green beans, and garlic toast. There is also the Cajun Combo Skillet, with grilled andouille, shrimp Creole, crawfish etouffée, red beans, corn, and garlic toast

Copeland’s of New Orleans

Copeland’s of New Orleans serves up a unique platter that diners love. “Our Seafood Platter isn’t like the others. It comes with Gulf shrimp, oysters (seasonal), a crabcake, crispy catfish, onion strings, beer-battered French fries and corn fritters,” the chain wrote in a Facebook post. “A REAL SEAFOOD PLATTER,” a diner commented. “The only thing I order there!!!” another added.

Bubba Gump Shrimp

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Bubba Gump Shrimp features a few Forrest-inspired Cajun seafood platters. Diners love the Crab And Shrimp Boil, with snow crab, andouille sausage, corn on the cob, and red potatoes which can be ordered garlic or Cajun spiced. There is also the Bourbon St. Mahi Mahi & Shrimp, which comes with charbroiled Cajun spiced Mahi Mahi, grilled shrimp, Bourbon sauce, frizzled onions, tomatoes, and mashed potatoes

Joe’s Crab Shack

The Cajun Steampot at Joe’s Crab Shack is a must-order. The pot is filled with Snow crab, cold water lobster claws, shrimp, mussels, smoked sausage, and Ragin’ Cajun seasoning, and costs $30.99. “We love it,” a TripAdvisor diner wrote.