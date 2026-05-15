These chain restaurants serve crispy, Southern-style fried pork chops diners love.

I love a good pork chop, no matter how it is cooked. But, according to some foodies, you haven’t experienced pork chop bliss until you feast on a piece of fried pork chop. Usually southern-inspired, because in the south, nothing is too big or too fried, fried pork chops are also considered an Asian delicacy. Where can you feast on a piece, or an entire meal? Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best fried pork chops.

Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung serves Shanghai-style pork chops at its 24 locations across the country. Diners swear by the fried pork shop, which cooks the pork Shanghai-style as a cutlet. You can order it a la carte, as a meal, or as part of a meal, like in the pork chop fried rice, which features the fried chop with fried rice, fried eggs, and chopped green onion. According to a Facebooker, a single chop is $7 and is a “thick slab of Pork Chop,” that is “well marinated,” and the portion is huge.

Biscuitville

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As the name suggests, Biscuitville is a southern chain that focuses most of its menu around biscuits. The fare is Southern-inspired, with over 85 locations mostly in North and South Carolina, so obviously, fried pork chop biscuits are popular. There is a pork chop club biscuit with a pork chop, egg, and cheese, and also The Cuban, a fried pork chop with country ham, cheese, pickles, and honey mustard, on a biscuit. You can also order a fried pork chop breakfast platter, which includes two fried or scrambled eggs, a side, and a biscuit.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel serves country-fried pork chops only on Tuesday. Aptly named The Tuesday Country Fried Pork Chop, the item is newer but popular with diners. “Seasoned right, golden-fried, and smothered in country gravy. Served with two classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins,” the menu reads.

Jack’s

Jack’s, a Southern favorite, has over 250 locations in the South, including Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee. You can get two fried pork chop biscuits for $5.55 or one for $2.79.One reviewer declared it “really good,” adding that it is “worth getting.:

Golden Corral

The Southern Style Pork Chop isn’t always at the Golden Corral buffet, but when it is, the southern-fried meat is wildly popular. “Does anyone know when Golden Corral in Cross Lanes has fried pork chops on the buffet? They are the best but rarely see them,” one Facebook member asked. The right answer? Call your local restaurant and ask.