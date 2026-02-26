7 Best Chain Restaurants in Texas, According to Diners

Diners say these Texas-born chains deliver big flavor.

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes restaurants, steaks, meal portions, and of course great value across the board. The state is known for a variety of excellent and diverse cuisines, from Texas-style BBQ to Tex-Mex and of course, outstanding steakhouses, sandwiches, you name it. Texas is also home to fan-favorite chain restaurants diners can’t get enough of. Here are seven of the best regional restaurant chains based in Texas.

Torchy’s Tacos

Torchy’s Tacos fans swear these are the best chain-restaurant tacos in the state. “Torchy’s Tacos consistently delivers delicious and fresh tacos, making it a go-to spot for a quick and satisfying meal,” one diner said. “The ingredients are always top-notch, and the variety of tacos keeps things interesting.”

Braum’s

Braums Ice Cream and Dairy Store is a Texas institution with comfort food and ice cream on the menu. The Fresh Market is also a convenient spot to pick up groceries. “Lovely good food, nice atmosphere. Sometimes I eat their burgers and they’re affordable. Mostly come here for the ice cream. I recommend the butter pecan as it is a timeless classic,” one diner said.

Freebirds

Freebirds World Burrito has been serving up Texas-inspired Monster sized burritos, bowls, salads for over 30 years, with inspiration, preparation, ingredients, culture, and flavors all firmly rooted in Texas culinary heritage. “I can’t say enough about the food,” one diner said. “This was by far the best bowl I have had and from what I was told, this monster burrito did not disappoint. I loved how many options you could choose from to customize your order. The quantity and quality was definitely present.”

Chicken Express

Chicken Express is a no-frills Texas chain serving up delicious fried chicken and fish meals. “Love being able to dip chicken fingers in potatoes and gravy!! Really hits the spot,” one fan said. “Chicken Express has the absolute best chicken in Alvin. I give 5 stars across the board,” another raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Schlotzsky’s

Schlotzsky’s was founded in Austin in 1971 and is still very popular throughout the state for excellent sandwiches, salads, and pizza. “I love Schlotzky’s, so much better than a Jimmy John’s or Which Which,” one diner said. “If you have not been here yet, then you are doing things wrong. This is by far the best sandwich shop that I have been to,” another commented.

Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House

Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House is an outstanding steakhouse chain serving excellent steaks, burgers, salads, and more. “If you want a perfectly cooked, tasty, tender steak, try the 13 oz Sal’s ribeye. I highly recommend giving this place a try,” one happy diner said. “The Dr. Pepper ribs are also pretty tasty. Loaded baked potatoes ate good and the fries are good. My 10 hear old daughter loved the macaroni and cheese. This place was so good we went back the next day I got the same 13 oz steak and it was even better than the one the day before.”

Pappasito’s Cantina

Pappasito’s Cantina is a popular chain serving delicious Tex-Mex since 1983. “I came in craving some classic Tex-Mex, and the meal exceeded all expectations,” one fan raved. “I ordered the carnitas burrito, and it was a masterpiece. The slow-cooked pork was incredibly tender and packed with savory, rich flavor in every bite. The fillings were perfectly balanced, and the tortilla was perfectly toasted, making for a truly satisfying and hearty meal.”