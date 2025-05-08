7 Best Texas Roadhouse Orders That Aren't Steak

Texas Roadhouse is known and loved for its hand-cut steaks, the non-steak entrees on the menu are absolutely worth sparing more than a glance at the menu. Any regular at the Roadhouse knows the fresh rolls for the table are one of the best parts of the meal, but for diners craving something different from steak, whether looking for a lighter option, or just different flavor profiles, there is plenty to try.

But where to start? We took to the internet to see what TikTokers and redditors recommended, and they suggested comforting classics such as country fried chicken, fall off the bone ribs, and more. Whether you're avoiding red meat or just in the mood for something different, below, find the must order meals from Texas Roadhouse according to regulars.

Herb Crusted Chicken

Per item : 260 calories, 4 g fat (1 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1210 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (4 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 47 g protein

For some diners, chicken is the way to go, with one sharing, "The Herb Crusted Chicken is fantastic. It's not dry like most boneless/skinless chicken. It's seasoned well, but not overpowering. It's a very sweet/savory taste." The boneless, marinated chicken breast dish is seasoned with a blend of herbs, and then grilled and served with caramelized lemon. Diners can also top with blue cheese or shrimp for an additional cost, and it comes with two sides.

Fried Catfish

Per 3 piece order : 990 calories, 82 g fat (13 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1230 mg sodium, 35 g carbs (<1 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 30 g protein

Seafood in steakhouses can be sometimes an afterthought, but not at this chain. Texas Roadhouse takes pride in their dockside options, and diners love the fried catfish. "I'm not a fan of the taste of catfish and I'm not a fan of anything fried in corn breading, BUT our catfish is SO good," wrote an employee on reddit, adding, "And our house made tartar is amazing."

Country Fried Chicken

Per item : 770 calories, 44 g fat (16 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1460 mg sodium, 45 g carbs (1 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 48 g protein

"This is one of my favorite things here," a food TikToker said during her review, "It's definitely an underrated menu item." This super comforting dish from Texas Roadhouse sees tender chicken breast hand battered, fried and served with a choice of cream or brown gravy. For a little extra, you can have the whole thing smothered in mushrooms or add grilled shrimp. Two satisfying sides are included, of course.

Fall Off the Bone Ribs

Per item : 900 calories, 63 g fat (25 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1400 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (3 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 72 g protein

This might not be a huge surprise, but Texas Roadhouse makes amazing slow cooked pork ribs, slathered in the chain's house barbeque sauce. "I hate eating finger food. I eat them with a fork with ease. No meat sticks to the bone," wrote one diner on reddit. A TikTok food reviewer added, "Ask for extra sauce on the side." Noted!

Grilled Salmon

Per item : 410 calories, 33 g fat (8 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 770 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 27 g protein

Another seafood dish diners flock to at Texas Roadhouse is the grilled salmon, one of the lower calorie meals on the menu that's packed with protein. "Amazing Salmon. I'm picky about my salmon," said one diner. "I typically don't order it at restaurants because I'm always disappointed."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Grilled Pork Chop

Per item : 440 calories, 26 g fat (9 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 2,430 mg sodium, 10 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 42 g protein

A classic American dish many of us grew up on, Texas Roadhouse grills boneless chops to perfection, and you can order a single chop, or two if you're extra hungry. The chop comes with a tangy peppercorn sauce, and two sides. This all earns rave reviews from diners. "Nice grill marks on this, you know Texas Roadhouse is gonna do that," enthused a TikToker, "Fire. Super tender, seasoned well, really flavorful."

Rattlesnake Bites

Per item : 560 calories, 36 g fat (19 g saturated fat, 0.5 g trans fat), 1430 mg sodium, 34 g carbs (3 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 25 g protein

These seem to be the internet's favorite appetizer at Texas Roadhouse, and contrary to the name, they're meat free – the fried bites are filled with jalapenos and jack cheese. "Spicy fried balls of cheese, cheese balls, whatever you want to call them, amazing," said one TikTok food reviewer. He added a great hack, saying, "Put these on your burger when you order it."