5 Best Texas Roadhouse Orders, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the Texas Roadhouse orders they love most for flavor, value, and consistency.

Known for its hearty food, generous portions, affordable prices and, of course, its legendary fresh, warm bread, Texas Roadhouse has become a go-to chain for many diners. The first location opened in Clarksville, Indiana, in 1993 and has since expanded across the U.S., with 704 restaurants, according to ScrapeHero. It’s a place Americans love—and one that culinary professionals appreciate, too. Chefs often praise the popular chain, so Eat This, Not That! asked a few to share their favorite dishes. Here are the top five meals chefs rave about.

Filet Medallions

For those who want a steak, but a light meal, the Filet Medallions at Texas Roadhouse are a nice option. The dinner is served with three tender 3-ounce filets (9 oz. in total) and topped with Peppercorn or Portobello Mushroom sauce and served over seasoned rice with one side. It’s a favorite for Chef/Co-Owner of Katsubo, Joe Nierstedt. “I love the filet medallions on the Texas Roadhouse menu,” he says. “They’re not only consistent but also a great bang for your buck. If you’re going for the filet, get the medallions — same cut of meat, and you get 3 oz more than the 6 oz portion on the menu.” Chef Joe added, “you can also sub out the rice bed for another side.”

Ribeye Steak

Loved for its combination of tenderness, juiciness and rich, buttery flavor, ribeye steak is a meat lover’s dream. According to private chef Scott McKinnon, Texas Roadhouse serves the best because “they source high-quality Texas beef, season it well and integrate real wood chips into their grilling process to provide that nice smoke flavor on all their steaks.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ribs

Usually when people think of good ribs, it’s a roadside BBQ joint, but Texas Roadhouse has crave-worthy ribs, according to Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Texas Roadhouse does ribs the way they should be, fall-off-the-bone tender but still meaty,” he says. “Their sauce leans into the perfect balance of both sweet and smoky, without being cloying. Chef Dennis adds, “They’ve figured out the timing so the ribs stay juicy, and the char from the grill gives them that extra depth of flavor.”

Caesar Salad, Baked Potato and Chili

It’s not always easy to stay on track healthwise when eating out, but Alina Z, a chef for 15 years who specializes in healthy eating anywhere, explains what she orders at Texas Roadhouse to support her wellness goals. You can create your own meal without blowing your diet, she explains. “Start with a Caesar salad, then make a meal of baked potato, sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms and Texas red chili.” She says, “This way you get mood-boosting slow-burning carbs (especially when mixed with butter for slower digestion), protein and fiber.” Chef Alina Z adds, “You would feel satisfied but not heavy!”

Sirloin Steak

For a good Sirloin Steak, Chef Dennis is also a fan of Texas Roadhouse. ”They’ve got a handle on the balance between sear and doneness, and they usually don’t skimp on the seasoning or the resting time,” he says. “Their cuts tend to be consistent, and they serve them hot off the grill, which really helps with that juicy bite.”