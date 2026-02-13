6 Best Thick-Cut Bacon Brands for Crispy Strips Every Time

These 6 thick-cut bacon brands stay crispy and meaty.

Bacon is one of those items you should always have in the fridge or freezer for an easy, quick, and delicious meal any time of the day. Whether part of a breakfast platter, a wrap, a BLT sandwich or just as a snack by itself, good bacon is worth every penny. Some brands look good but turn to thin, sad little strips after cooking, but others start thick and stay that way. If you want good-quality bacon that has a nice bite after being cooked, here are six of the best thick-cut brands for perfectly crispy strips every time.

Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Triple-Thick Cut Bacon

Nueske’s Applewood Smoked Triple-Thick Cut Bacon is practically a bacon steak, it’s so hefty. “Chefs aren’t the only ones enjoying our hefty Applewood bacon and Wild Cherrywood smoked uncured bacon slices (1/4″ average thickness),” the brand says. “This Triple-Thick Butcher Cut Bacon is the best treat ever! Prepared it on the grill as I saw on the video. It was delicious! This bacon was a Christmas gift, and it will be on my list again,” one shopper wrote in the reviews.

Sprouts Applewood Smoked Uncured Thick Cut Bacon

Sprouts Applewood Smoked Uncured Thick Cut Bacon is an all-natural option made with pork raised in an open pen with no antibiotics, ever. “I sauteed it in water in a pot and it was thick and juicy and soft with a small crisp. Exactly how I like it,” one Sprouts shopper said.

Wright Brand Hickory Thick Cut Bacon

Wright Brand Hickory Thick Cut Bacon is hand-trimmed and naturally wood smoked over hickory chips. “The flavor of this hickory smoked bacon is wonderful. I really like that it is thick cut and when cooked it just is more substantial than regular bacon. It comes out crisp yet chewy,” one shopper shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Great Value Hickory Smoked Thick Sliced Bacon

Great Value Hickory Smoked Thick Sliced Bacon crisps up perfectly every time. “I got this bacon because I wanted to try thick sliced for the first time since I like a little crunch to my bacon, and let me tell you it came out so good,” one shopper said. “The flavor is exactly how I’d imagine (how it’s advertised) and the pepper isn’t too strong, which is what I like.”

Farmer John Thick Cut Bacon

Farmer John Thick Cut Bacon has the perfect texture for crispy strips. “I like Farmer John Thick Cut Bacon because it has that perfect balance of crispy and meaty,” one Target shopper said. “The slices are nice and thick, so they don’t shrivel up too much when cooked, and the smoky flavor is just right—not too overpowering.”

Member’s Mark Double Smoked Thick Cut Bacon

Member’s Mark Double Smoked Thick Cut Bacon is a hit with Sam’s Club shoppers. “Love this bacon cuz it’s thick cut with not much fat. We usually cook it in our air fryer cuz it’s easier and makes less of a mess,” one shopper said.