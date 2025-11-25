5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Bacon, According to Chefs

Crispy, smoky, and unapologetically salty, bacon is one of those ingredients that meat lovers obsess over. From sandwiches to sides and crunchy toppings, bacon can instantly enhance any dish. But while you might think the best strips come from boutique butcher shops or trendy brunch spots, culinary pros say some national chains are cooking up bacon that rivals the best. Bacon to me is simple,” says Rena Awada, Owner, Head Chef, Food Blogger and Content Creator at Healthy Fitness Meals. But it has to be done right and this is what Chef Rena looks for when ordering out.

Thickness: Thick-cut bacon should be meaty and chewy, not rubbery. Thin-cut ones should be crispy, not soggy.

Smoke flavor: No fake liquid smoke. We can tell. The putrid chemical can be smelled a mile away. The best bacon is smoked using

Maplewood, hickory, cherrywood, or applewood.

Meat to fat ratio: A good bacon has both meat and fat. And a perfect strip has a good marbling. If it’s too lean, it’s meat jerky. If it’s too fat, it’s rubber.

Flavor: This can be up to your preference, but it should be balanced.

For the best bacon, here are the top five places Chef Rena goes.

First Watch

Beloved for its blend of freshness, consistency, and atmosphere that sets it apart from typical breakfast chains, First Watch has earned cult status for its famous Million Dollar Bacon, a favorite of Chef Rena. “It’s that good,” she says. Smoky, sweet, peppery, and has a kick. It’s smoked using hardwood and the cut is thick.” Chef Rena explains, “But even if the cut is thick, it has that perfect crisp-chewy balance in every bite. If there’s one chain that treats their bacon like a specialty item, it’s First Watch. Many recommend the dish and they’re not wrong.”

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is legendary for their Southern-inspired breakfast menu that tastes homemade and Chef Rena loves their bacon. “Their thick-sliced bacon is one of their most popular and well-loved side dishes,” she notes. “They are cooked as ordered, you can be assured that you’ll get it best every time. It’s dependable, and it’s exactly what you need if you also want eggs, pancakes, or a big breakfast.”

RELATED: 7 Best Bacon Brands Made With Just Natural Ingredients, Not Junk

IHOP

IHOP might not be the first place you’d think a chef would go, but Chef Rena is a big fan. “Not many people may rave about them,” she says. “It’s also not as thick a slice as others, but I think their hickory-smoked bacon is classic, smoky, nostalgic, and evenly cooked.” She adds, “Their bacon is quite full of flavor for a big chain. What they also have is one of the biggest things for me, and that’s consistency.”

Five Guys

Five Guys is known for their fresh and delicious burgers, but a couple of strips of bacon takes it to the next level. “This restaurant chain treats their bacon with the same high esteem as they do their burgers: always cooked fresh and kept hot,” Chef Rena says. “Their bacon is never floppy or rubbery. In fact, they are being tested in the restaurant if they shatter. Talk about perfectionism. And I’m not complaining.”

Denny’s

Denny’s is a classic American diner that some customers say can be hit-or-miss, but Chef Rena advises not to dismiss the chain so quickly. “They’re masters of reliable and dependable bacon,” she states. “It’s an everyday bacon you’ll want. Their bacon is applewood-smoked so it’s a little sweet. It’s the kind that belongs in BLT sandwiches or pancakes and waffles or French toast. They sometimes offer a hickory-smoked one too.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e