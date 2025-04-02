The Best Thing to Order at Every National Pizza Chain

Pizza makes the world go round. Whether you're having it homemade, cooking up a frozen pie, ordering delivery, or visiting your favorite pizza restaurant, this food has the power to cure any bad mood and bring people together. And thankfully, with so many fast-food pizza chains across the country, it's pretty easy to get your hands on a cheesy slice of your favorite type of pie.

With something so versatile, opinions on the "best type" can vary. And when you find yourself at a pizza chain, it can be a bit overwhelming to know what to order. We wanted to find the best menu items across the nation, so we took to online reviews and comments from places like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Reddit, Yelp, and more to find out what people are saying is the best and most impressive menu item at every popular pizza chain.

Domino's Viral Pizza

First up is the Domino's pizza that went viral last year, appropriately named the "Domino's Viral Pizza." This pizza consists of extra cheese, extra parmesan sauce, Philly-style steak, bacon, and cheddar cheese—all of which are piled on a medium-sized crust and cooked to "well-done."

TikTok is loving it, Youtube is going crazy for it, and food writers everywhere are sharing their excitement over this creation.

Little Caesars Italian Cheese Bread

One of the most popular items at Little Caesar's Pizza isn't really pizza at all. The famous Italian Cheese Bread is a cult classic at this pizza chain, and Reddit users across the country (yes, there is a subreddit called r/Little Caesars) seem to agree on its value.

One user, @WelderParking811, posted about their first time having the cheesy bread and says, "First time having it and was impressed. Had a nice crisp and tons of flavor. Can't believe it's only $6? Yum!!"

User @utofable claims this bread is the "best item at Little Caesar's."

Pizza Hut

Here's the thing with Pizza Hut: customers seem to go crazy for the classic Pepperoni. It's not to say that fans don't enjoy the Supreme, the Meat Lovers, or the buffalo wings, but Pizza Hut employees on Reddit confirmed that customers love a classic pep.

Blaze Pizza BBQ Chicken Pizza

Blaze Pizza is a popular chain across the country. One of its major selling points is its thin-crust options, which are lighter and healthier than many other pizza chains. This chain also offers the choice of regular crust, vegan crust, and or gluten-free cauliflower crust.

One of their most popular options is the BBQ Chicken Pizza, which comes with mozzarella cheese, BBQ sauce, chicken, and jalapeño peppers.

If that doesn't excite you enough, one Blaze employee commented on Reddit that they like to make a specialty pie of "parmesan, ovalini, pepperoni, onion and basil with a balsamic glaze."

Regina's Pizzeria Pepperoni Pizza

Regina's Pizzeria is a Boston-based chain known for its brick-oven pizzas. Although they offer a variety of flavor combinations that customers love, people seem to be coming back for its classic pepperoni slice. Their pepperoni pizza is highly rated on sites like Trip Advisor, and one user posted on the r/Pizza subreddit that their slices of Regina's Pepperoni Pizza were some of the best they've ever eaten.

California Pizza Kitchen BBQ Chicken Pizza

California Pizza Kitchen's BBQ Chicken Pizza has been a fan-favorite for years, and that popularity has only increased since the company started offering frozen pizza selections.

Most of the reviews we found online are from people cooking the frozen BBQ Chicken Pizza at home, but the flavors all remain the same. One Reddit user says "I love this one. It's probably my favorite CPK pizza. I have nothing but good things to say about it." Another user posted on the site saying, "California Pizza Kitchen BBQ Chicken Pizza – very tasty. Crispy crust, lots of toppings, the chicken is tasty, and the BBQ isn't overwhelming."

Fellin's Pizza

Fellini's Pizza is a great chain to visit if you want a classic Sicilian-style pie, and one of their best and most impressive menu items is their Sicilian Pizza Special. This simple pie comes with onions, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, mushrooms, meatballs, peppers, olives, and extra cheese, and you can order extras of any other toppings you like. This one is great for those who like a classic pizza with just a bit of a twist.

Marco's Pizza Hot Honey Magnifico

Mike's Hot Honey is all the rage in the foodie world, and now you can enjoy it on your pizza with Marco's Hot Honey Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza, which is a classic pepperoni pizza with Mike's Hot Honey drizzled on top. Youtubers seem to love this pie, with users saying things like, "This is honestly one of the best pizza I have ate in my life. Perfect combination of putting honey on pizza. Marcos never disappoint."

Papa John's Shaq-a-Roni

How can you pass up a pizza when it has a name like Shaq-a-Roni? This popular pie from Papa John's is a "16-inch extra-large pizza, cut into eight oversized, foldable slices," and online reviewers agree that it's quite an impressive order.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

For instance, Youtuber @KingSchratz says it's the "Best Papa John's Order EVER," and even says he thinks it's the best pizza in fast food.

Jet's Pizza 8-Corner Pizza

Jet's Pizza asked its Facebook users," What is your favorite Jet's Pizza pizza?" and many of the answers varied. Some people said Spicy Pepperoni, while others said BBQ. But one answer that consistently appeared more than any other is the 8-Corner Pizza from Jet's. According to their website, this 8-Corner pie is a "Delicious Detroit-Style pizza with 8 crispy, cheesy to the edge corner slices." Fans seem to love it for good reason, but maybe you'll need to try one for yourself to see what all the hype is about.

Uno Pizzeria Four Cheese & Pesto Deep Dish

Uno Pizzeria and Grill is a great place for a classic pizza meal, and this chain also offers a full menu of other options like steaks, pastas, and desserts. One of their most impressive pizza options is their Deep Dish Four Cheese & Pesto. A reviewer on Trip Advisor visited Uno and said, "I ordered the four cheese with pesto, individual pizza, and it was great," while another user said, "Love the pizza… we got 4 cheese and pesto, and it was incredible."

Hungry Howies 3 Cheeser Pepperoni Pleaser with Jalapeños

A Tiktok user recently tried the Hungry Howies 3 Cheeser Pepperoni Pleaser with Jalapenos, and this pie did not disappoint. Not only is the flavor combination of this pizza to die for, but the Tiktoker added that they ordered this pie with flavored crust—Butter Parmesan with Ranch!

Mellow Mushroom Kosmic Karma

Arguably one of the most unique pizza chains in the country, Mellow Mushroom always delivers on providing tasty pies with flavor combinations you wouldn't expect.

One of the most popular options is their Kosmic Karma, which is made with spinach, tomatoes, red sauce, feta cheese, and a delicious pesto swirl on top.

A user on Trip Advisor said the Kosmic Karma was her absolute favorite, while a Yelp reviewer said the Kosmic Karma (with chicken) was his favorite and "has everything I like."