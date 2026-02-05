11 Best Trader Joe’s Groceries Trending in February

From pizza bianca to dark chocolate treats, these are Trader Joe’s groceries shoppers love.

Trader Joe’s February Fearless Flyer features some truly outstanding products this month. The niche grocery chain has several fun and exciting items trending right now, from seasonal treasures to new foods shoppers can’t get enough of like delicious winter salads and addictive candy treats fans are raving about. If you’re planning a new TJ’s haul this month, you won’t be disappointed. Here are 11 of the best Trader Joe’s groceries trending in February.

Pizza Bianca

Trader Joe’s new Pizza Bianca is already a major hit with shoppers: This pizza is made from dough allowed to naturally rise for 24 hours, then spread with a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce and topped with mozzarella and sharp Parmesan cheeses, onion and fragrant rosemary, finished off in a wood-burning oven. As someone who will always choose a white pizza, this frozen option is a must-have.

Ready to Use Espresso Coffee

Trader Joe’s Ready to Use Espresso Coffee is brewed from a blend of Central and South American Arabica beans—for best results, try a 4:1 ratio of water to Espresso, or a 3:1 ratio of milk to Espresso. Shoppers say the taste is nicely strong and rich. “I mixed it with water (I think I upped the espresso ratio, I’m a mom and love my caffeine) then topped with a splash of half and half and then the sweet cream cold foam from Target and it was delish!! Definitely will buy again,” one said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Salsa Taquera

Trader Joe’s delicious Salsa Taquera is made from a base of tomatoes and tomatillos. “Of course, we also include essential aromatics, such as onion and garlic purée, plus cilantro, for a hint of bright earthiness,” the chain says. “Crucially, some concentrated mango purée boosts the orange color and partners with the sweetness of the tomatoes to balance the tangy tartness of the tomatillos. Finally, there’s the all-important trio of chilis: jalapeños and habañeros for heat, with roasted green chiles to add even more depth of flavor.”

Goat Cheese & Caramelized Onion Ravioli

Trader Joe’s shoppers are obsessed with the Goat Cheese & Caramelized Onion Ravioli, which cooks in less than five minutes. “I LOVE these! Just tried them last night for dinner with some roasted butternut squash and chicken meatballs,” one Redditor said.

Cranberry Orange Spinach Salad Kit

The new Cranberry Orange Spinach Salad Kit contains ​​​​sweetened cranberries, honey-roasted pecans, crumbled blue cheese, and spinach leaves with an orange-based dressing. “The dressing goes a long way because it is so flavorful,” one shopper said. “Was hesitant to try it after how much my husband and I really did not like the new onion one but ultimately glad we did. Would get again. Was a nice slightly wintery vibe.”

Chocolate Whipped Light Cream

We recently tried this Chocolate Whipped Light Cream and, parents: It is not chock-full of sugar! I was genuinely shocked when I read the label. This smooth, richly-flavored treat is made with real cream and Dutch-processed cocoa powder and it’s absolutely delicious. Buy it!

Sandwich Starters

I am currently obsessed with the Trader Joe’s Sandwich Starters—they’re thin, soft, presliced buns perfect for making sandwiches, paninis, you name it. “Our Sandwich Starters are moist and pleasantly chewy, with olive oil and sea salt included in the recipe for a subtly savory flavor,” the chain says.

Instant Jeju Matcha Latte Packets

Trader Joe’s Instant Jeju Matcha Latte Packets are a convenient option when you want a quick and delicious hit of clean caffeine. Each pack contains “rich and aromatic Matcha powder from Jeju, along with a mix that includes skim milk powder and sugar. That means that all you’ ll need to instantly create a sweet, smooth, and flavorful Matcha Latte is a cup, eight ounces of hot or cold water, and the time to mix it, sip it, and savor it to your satisfaction—no whisk required,” the brand explains.

Dark Chocolate Bark with Puffed Quinoa & Raspberries

The Dark Chocolate Bark with Puffed Quinoa & Raspberries is perfect for Valentine’s Day (or any day, let’s be real). “The Bark you’ll find within each bag starts as a thin(ish) slab of rich Dark Chocolate studded with pieces of pleasantly tart freeze-Dried Raspberries and Puffed Quinoa, a nice little sweet treat.

Dark Chocolate Covered Cashews

The Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Covered Cashews is perfect for those who love a savory-sweet balance. “An ideal movie snack, a fun mini-dessert for a school or work lunch, and a great inclusion for homemade trail or bridge mixes, we especially like pairing our Dark Chocolate Covered Cashews with a cup of hot coffee or a glass of red wine,” TJ’s says.

Watermelon Flavored Freeze Dried Candies

Trader Joe’s shoppers rave about the Watermelon Flavored Freeze Dried Candies. “I’m literally obsessed with these candies, I’m on a calorie deficit, but I worked them into my calories when I have them. I bought eight packs last time,” one fan said.